I'm a smart ring expert, and these are the Black Friday deals I'd recommend

Being T3's in-house smart ring (and wearable) expert means I tested and reviewed many of the best smart rings launched in recent years. The market is getting saturated, which might make it hard for the uninitiated to find the best Black Friday deals. Fear not, as I scoured the internet to find the best offers on these nimble wearables.

The headliner certainly is the Oura Ring Gen 3 deal, which knocks off £200 of the ring's RRP if you buy the most expensive colourway, which is Rose Gold. Other colourways are also on offer and are often cheaper. Samsung's Galaxy Ring is also cheaper for Black Friday, although not much, so it might only be worth it for Samsung users.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air, Amazfit Helio Ring, and RingConn Smart Ring Gen 1 are all on sale, too, which is excellent news. These wearables offer subscription-fee-free companion apps and are also cheaper than their big-ticket rivals, even at full price. The Helio Ring takes the crown as the cheapest model, thanks to Amazfit already dropping the price months ago, on which you also get a discount now.

We've seen a ton of Garmin Black Friday deals already, so if you're looking for a larger wearable, make sure you check those out. Would rather get a smart ring? Scroll down to find the best offers currently available!

Oura Ring Gen 3
Oura Ring Gen 3: was £549 now £349 at ŌURA

The Oura Ring Gen 3 needs no introduction – it's the smart ring everyone knows about. For this Black Friday, the brand decided to drop the price of the Gen 3 by no less than £200! That is if you go for the most expensive colourway, Rose Gold. Other colours are also on offer, though.

Samsung Galaxy Ring
Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £399 now £379 at Samsung UK

The South Korean tech giant's smart ring is a little bit cheaper for Black Friday. I wasn't expecting it to be on offer at all, so I guess saving £20 isn't too shabby! If you have a Galaxy Watch or a Galaxy smartphone (or both), this ring is the best option for you.

RingConn Smart Ring Gen 1
RingConn Smart Ring Gen 1: was £288 now £231.20 at Amazon

Ringconn is the underdog in the big smart ring race. Its wearables are very decent, offering a lot of basic tracking features for those not fussed about esoteric health metrics. The first gen ring is now on offer for Black Friday, saving you over £50!

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring
Amazfit Helio Smart Ring: was £149 now £127.40 at Amazon

Performance wearable company Amazfit launched its Helio Smart Ring earlier. The ring and the brand's watches work together perfectly, making it perfect for people who like to work and recover hard. Now at its lowest-ever price!

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR (Space Silver)
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR (Space Silver): was £316.70 now £263.20 at Amazon

Ultrahuman's smart ring is a super-capable wearable that provides unique insights into your health. It can monitor your circadian rhythm and suggest a daily window during which you should consume all your stimulants (e.g., tea, coffee) so as not to disturb your sleep. Plus, it has a dedicated shift work mode and more! The Space Silver colourway is currently on offer at Amazon.

