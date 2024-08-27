Garmin Fenix 8 makes the Epix obsolete, and it’s a win for everyone

Garmin has officially charted the course for its smartwatch future, and it seems the Epix line has been left in the dust – much to everyone's benefit. When Garmin first introduced the Epix Gen 2, I speculated that this sleek AMOLED wonder might signal the end of the Fenix series. Yet, here we are, a few years later, and it's the Epix that's been shown the door. And honestly, we're all better off for it.

Garmin's latest offerings, the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3, have arrived, with the Fenix 8 bringing a surprising twist: an option for either a traditional MIP or a dazzling AMOLED display. If you've been following Garmin's evolution, this might seem a bit puzzling. After all, the Fenix series has long been the rugged, MIP-only choice for outdoor enthusiasts. So why the sudden embrace of AMOLED?

Let's rewind a bit. The only real difference between the Garmin Fenix 7 and the Garmin Epix Gen 2 was their screens. The Fenix 7, with its MIP touchscreen, stood in stark contrast to the Epix Gen 2's vibrant AMOLED display. Garmin then doubled down with the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Gen 2 Pro, making it seem like the brand was committed to maintaining this duality for the foreseeable future.

For years, my comparison article on these two models has drawn significant interest (see: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro vs Epix Gen 2 Pro), likely because people couldn't quite believe that Garmin would create an entire watch series just to avoid putting an AMOLED screen on the Fenix.

But here’s the thing – Garmin is no stranger to filling market niches that only it knew existed. Remember the Garmin Instinct 2 Dezl Edition for truck drivers or the Instinct Esports Edition? If those watches could exist, surely there was room for an AMOLED Fenix, even if it went by the name Epix.

(Image credit: Garmin)

But there's a catch: the Fenix line is the crown jewel of Garmin's lineup despite its hefty price tag. People just can't get enough of it. The Fenix series sits at the perfect intersection of smartwatches, rugged outdoor wearables, premium dress watches, and multisport trackers. It’s stylish, packed with features, and has a legendary battery life. Plus, unlike the somewhat contrived Epix, the Fenix has a rich history.

The Epix was, in essence, a placeholder – a way to offer an AMOLED option without disrupting the Fenix's MIP tradition. And with AMOLED screens becoming increasingly energy-efficient, it’s understandable why I once feared for the Fenix’s future.

But as someone who has tested all the best Garmin watches over the past six years, I can confidently say that AMOLED displays offer superior readability, smoother animations, and a modern appeal that younger generations crave. Garmin had to evolve, and adding an AMOLED option to the Fenix was the natural next step.

For now, the MIP Fenix isn't going anywhere, partly because solar charging technology hasn’t yet crossed over to AMOLED models. But once Garmin cracks that code, the days of MIP displays might be numbered.

Is this truly the end for the Epix? Garmin seems to think so. When I reached out for clarification, a company representative confirmed, “This change is a shift away from the Epix brand, combining both Solar/MIP and AMOLED under the Fenix brand – which has established itself as a very reputable brand over the past decade.”

Is the Epix’s demise such a bad thing? Quite the opposite. Garmin’s vast array of watches has often been overwhelming for newcomers. By consolidating options, Garmin simplifies the choice for consumers.

Plus, adding AMOLED to the Fenix line ensures that this fan-favourite franchise not only survives but thrives. If you’re a diehard MIP enthusiast, don’t worry—the Fenix 8 still offers that display. And considering the longevity of these devices, you’ll likely enjoy MIP’s crisp clarity for another decade if you snag one now. Not too shabby!

Haven’t got a Garmin yet? Check out T3’s roundup of the best Garmin deals right now. Or head over to Garmin US, Garmin UK or Garmin AU to learn more about the new watches.