Garmin Enduro 3 is the perfect cross-section of power, precision, and endurance

Garmin has just taken the wraps off its latest offering in the ultra-endurance smartwatch arena, the Enduro 3.

Launched alongside the Fenix 8 Series, the Enduro 3 offers a best-in-class solar battery technology with up to an eye-watering 320 hours of battery life in GPS mode, thanks to a more efficient solar lens that doubles the power of its predecessor.

And if you’re simply using it as a smartwatch, expect a staggering 90 days of battery life. That is three months, people. The days of carrying a charger on your week-long treks are over!

Weighing just 63 grams, the Enduro 3 is a full one-gram lighter than the Garmin Enduro 2 and far from being unnoticeable on your wrist. Plus, it only comes in one size, which isn’t tiny, so people with smaller wrists should opt for the less bulky Fenix 8S.

That said, the Enduro 3 is amazingly rugged with its 51mm titanium bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire lens, ensuring it can withstand the harshest conditions, from rugged mountain trails to uncharted wilderness.

Garmin has seriously upped the ante with navigation and performance tracking on the Enduro 3. With preloaded TopoActive maps, dynamic round-trip routing, and NextFork Map Guide, you’ll always know exactly where you are and where you’re going.

The watch also offers advanced trail features, including VO2 max insights tailored for trail running, grade-adjusted pace, and the ClimbPro tool, which provides real-time information on upcoming ascents.

(Image credit: Garmin)

In a unique twist, Garmin has included a built-in LED flashlight with variable brightness, red light mode, and even a strobe function, further blurring the line between the Enduro and Fenix models.

The Enduro 3 supports two-way text messaging via the Garmin Messenger app and features safety tools like incident detection and LiveTrack, as well as Garmin Pay.

You also get offline music support and TOPO maps, plus access to Outdoor Maps+, a subscription-based mapping service available in the US.

Available now for $900/ £770/ AU$1,549 at Garmin US, Garmin UK and Garmin AU, it’s a worthy investment for anyone serious about conquering their next ultra-endurance challenge.