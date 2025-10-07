Fitbit’s most affordable tracker is now even cheaper, thanks to this Prime Day deal
A fitness tracker for less than £60? Bargain!
Amazon Prime Day is here, which means there are cheap deals to be had across home, tech, outdoors and fitness. This is my third year covering Amazon’s Big Deal Days and, admittedly, I haven’t been that impressed so far with its offerings, only a few, and this Fitbit deal is one of them.
The Inspire 3 has been reduced to just £59.99, saving you 29% off its original price tag. Plus, it also includes six months of Fitbit Premium, unlocking additional health features, making this a seriously good value tracker for those looking to keep on top of their health and fitness.
Fitbit’s lightest tracker includes heart rate, stress and sleep tracking, a colour screen, and free access to Fitbit Premium features. At under £60, this really is a wallet-friendly entry point into the Fitbit ecosystem.
Don’t let this tracker’s size (or price) deceive you, it’s highly capable and packs plenty of features that you’d find on pricer models, including heart rate and sleep tracking, stress management tools, and even irregular heart rhythm notifications. It also lasts up to 10 days and is water-resistant up to 50 metres.
If you want to deep dive into its performance further, check out our Inspire 3 where we gave it four stars for its upgraded features and ease of use, particularly for those who are new to the world of wearables.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.