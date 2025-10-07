Fitbit’s most affordable tracker is now even cheaper, thanks to this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means there are cheap deals to be had across home, tech, outdoors and fitness. This is my third year covering Amazon’s Big Deal Days and, admittedly, I haven’t been that impressed so far with its offerings, only a few, and this Fitbit deal is one of them.

The Inspire 3 has been reduced to just £59.99, saving you 29% off its original price tag. Plus, it also includes six months of Fitbit Premium, unlocking additional health features, making this a seriously good value tracker for those looking to keep on top of their health and fitness.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Fitbit’s lightest tracker includes heart rate, stress and sleep tracking, a colour screen, and free access to Fitbit Premium features. At under £60, this really is a wallet-friendly entry point into the Fitbit ecosystem.

Don’t let this tracker’s size (or price) deceive you, it’s highly capable and packs plenty of features that you’d find on pricer models, including heart rate and sleep tracking, stress management tools, and even irregular heart rhythm notifications. It also lasts up to 10 days and is water-resistant up to 50 metres.