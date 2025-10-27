Don't wait till Black Friday – Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is half-price deal at Amazon right now

Black Friday is still a month away – it falls on 28 November this year – but that doesn’t mean smartwatch deals aren’t already out there if you look hard enough. A perfect example is the Galaxy Watch Ultra offer below, which practically cuts the price in half.

Samsung’s top-tier wearable is a favourite among smartwatch aficionados, combining high-tech sensors, advanced health and fitness tracking, and impeccable build quality.

As far as I can tell, this is the lowest price the watch has ever dropped to, making this deal the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a little pre-Christmas upgrade.

Save 50% (£300) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (White): was £599 now £299 at Amazon Built with a titanium-cushion frame and 1.5″ Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Watch Ultra packs a 3nm processor, dual-frequency GPS, sapphire crystal glass, 590 mAh battery, 10 ATM water & IP68 dust/water resistance, and a full suite of advanced health sensors. Now half price at Amazon!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra combines premium materials with cutting-edge performance. Its 47mm titanium-cushion case protects a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480x480 resolution and sapphire crystal glass for extra durability.

Powered by Samsung’s latest 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, it runs Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch for a smooth, intuitive user experience. You also get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for apps, music and offline maps.

Fitness and health tracking are among the best-in-class. The BioActive Sensor combines optical heart rate, ECG and body composition analysis, while dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy for runners, cyclists and hikers. It’s rated to IP68 and 10ATM for water resistance, with MIL-STD-810H toughness to handle extreme environments.

The 590mAh battery offers impressive endurance, lasting multiple days on a single charge, with power-saving options to extend it further. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and support for multiple satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou.