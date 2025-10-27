Don't wait till Black Friday – Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is half-price deal at Amazon right now
The wearable deals started rolling in already
Black Friday is still a month away – it falls on 28 November this year – but that doesn’t mean smartwatch deals aren’t already out there if you look hard enough. A perfect example is the Galaxy Watch Ultra offer below, which practically cuts the price in half.
Samsung’s top-tier wearable is a favourite among smartwatch aficionados, combining high-tech sensors, advanced health and fitness tracking, and impeccable build quality.
As far as I can tell, this is the lowest price the watch has ever dropped to, making this deal the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a little pre-Christmas upgrade.
Built with a titanium-cushion frame and 1.5″ Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Watch Ultra packs a 3nm processor, dual-frequency GPS, sapphire crystal glass, 590 mAh battery, 10 ATM water & IP68 dust/water resistance, and a full suite of advanced health sensors. Now half price at Amazon!
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra combines premium materials with cutting-edge performance. Its 47mm titanium-cushion case protects a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 480x480 resolution and sapphire crystal glass for extra durability.
Powered by Samsung’s latest 3nm Exynos W1000 processor, it runs Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch for a smooth, intuitive user experience. You also get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for apps, music and offline maps.
Fitness and health tracking are among the best-in-class. The BioActive Sensor combines optical heart rate, ECG and body composition analysis, while dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy for runners, cyclists and hikers. It’s rated to IP68 and 10ATM for water resistance, with MIL-STD-810H toughness to handle extreme environments.
The 590mAh battery offers impressive endurance, lasting multiple days on a single charge, with power-saving options to extend it further. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and support for multiple satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
