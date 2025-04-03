Finally! Represent 247 launches its first womenswear collection, taking you from street to gym in style
It's about time guys
Ladies, the day when you constantly had to borrow your boyfriends Represent oversized tee or hoodie to train in will soon be at an end, as the brand will be launching it's first-ever 247 women's collection - finally!
The brand debuted its first womenswear line back in February with their 'Overdrive' collection - a selection of barrel jeans, racer-back tees, denim overshirts and hoodies - inspired by the 1960s drivers scene.
But, a 247 collection (Represent’s performance-wear sub-label) has been long awaited, due to the brand’s popular fitness-focused community, and now it’s here. Toni Purdie, former head of design at Topshop, is the brains behind the collection, so you know it'll be good.
The new line will feature 14 timeless pieces that you can wear both in and out of the gym, so that you can feel your best wherever you go, whatever you’re doing.
First to the line up is the DNA Hoodie, the perfect cover-up for commuting to the gym and wearing during warm-ups. It adorns the new 247 DNA logo on the back, has an oversized fit and a slightly cropped length, ribbed hem and cuffs to create a sculpted silhouette.
If you’re looking for pieces that’ll help you power through your workouts, look no further than the DNA Mid Impact Sports Bra and DNA Leggings, two of the line's hero products. Both crafted from premium Italian fabric with sweat-wicking and antibacterial technology, they’ll keep you feeling comfortable and confident, no matter how intense your workout gets.
The DNA Training Jacket is another hero garment, made from lightweight textured nylon, with micro-perforation detailing at the back and underneath the arms for breathability, and adjustable toggles for a unique-to-you fit.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Other pieces making their way into the collection include training shorts, various tees (cropped and regular), and a second skin.
To celebrate the launch, 247 will be holding a three-week pop-up on Soho’s Brewer Street from the 9th to 27th April, showcasing its new womenswear collection.
If you’re not able to make this though, don’t worry, the 247 womenswear collection will be available to buy at Represent from 9 April so save the date – if the other collections are anything to go by, it’ll be a sell-out.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
