Don’t miss this: Powerbeats Pro slashed to rock-bottom price for Black Friday

I feel like I've written about the Beats Powerbeats Pro a million times since I started working for T3, but I get excited every time I see a good deal on the workout headphones. After all, they are some of the best running headphones around, and even though they've been out for a while, the Powerbeats Pro are still extremely popular.

What makes them special? Well, there is the signature Beats sound, the comfortable fit, the long battery life, and comfortable yet secure ear hooks... the list goes on! They are a steal at this price point; it's the perfect time to jump on board the Beats hype train.

What I love about the Beats Powerbeats Pro is how well they’re designed for active lifestyles like mine. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are brilliant—they stay put no matter how intense my workouts get.

The sound quality is incredible, with punchy bass, crisp mids, and clear highs that keep me pumped during long runs. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, pairing them with my iPhone 16 Pro is seamless, and I can use “Hey Siri” for hands-free commands without skipping a beat. The connectivity is rock-solid, so I never deal with annoying dropouts.

Battery life is another highlight. I get up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge, and the charging case boosts it to a total of 24 hours. Even better, a quick 5-minute charge gives me 1.5 hours of playback, which is perfect when I’m in a rush. The dual microphones make calls crystal clear, and the on-ear controls are super handy for adjusting volume or skipping tracks without reaching for my phone.