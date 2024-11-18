Don’t miss this: Powerbeats Pro slashed to rock-bottom price for Black Friday

I feel like I've written about the Beats Powerbeats Pro a million times since I started working for T3, but I get excited every time I see a good deal on the workout headphones. After all, they are some of the best running headphones around, and even though they've been out for a while, the Powerbeats Pro are still extremely popular.
What makes them special? Well, there is the signature Beats sound, the comfortable fit, the long battery life, and comfortable yet secure ear hooks... the list goes on! They are a steal at this price point; it's the perfect time to jump on board the Beats hype train.
The Powerbeats Pro are an amazing pair of workout buds that sit securely on your ears, so you can worry about the important things (e.g. your run, cycle or gym workout) and not whether the headphones would survive the session. At this price, they are a must-have. Prime Exclusive Deal – offer ends soon!
What I love about the Beats Powerbeats Pro is how well they’re designed for active lifestyles like mine. The adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are brilliant—they stay put no matter how intense my workouts get.
The sound quality is incredible, with punchy bass, crisp mids, and clear highs that keep me pumped during long runs. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, pairing them with my iPhone 16 Pro is seamless, and I can use “Hey Siri” for hands-free commands without skipping a beat. The connectivity is rock-solid, so I never deal with annoying dropouts.
Battery life is another highlight. I get up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge, and the charging case boosts it to a total of 24 hours. Even better, a quick 5-minute charge gives me 1.5 hours of playback, which is perfect when I’m in a rush. The dual microphones make calls crystal clear, and the on-ear controls are super handy for adjusting volume or skipping tracks without reaching for my phone.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
Google Pixel Tablet 2 to add a major something that was missing on first-gen, claims report
Google is said to be preparing the Pixel Tablet 2 with an official keyboard case
By Chris Hall Published
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published