This cycling helmet folds down to less than a laptop – and that’s not even the best part

In an era where urban mobility is moving faster than a double-shot espresso on a Monday morning, Ventete has rolled out a helmet that’s set to revolutionise the way we think about safety on two wheels (or even one, if you’re into unicycles).
The Ventete aH-1 micro-collapsible helmet is the James Bond gadget of the biking world. It’s got the brains, the brawn, and it folds down to a size smaller than your laptop.
Hailing from the UK and handcrafted in Switzerland with the kind of precision that could make a Swiss watch blush, the aH-1 is as technologically advanced as you’d imagine.
Ventete’s latest innovation comes packed with a multi-patented pneumatic structural system that swaps out the usual foam for pressurised air. Yes, air – the stuff you’re breathing right now – turns out it’s also brilliant at saving lives.
This helmet isn’t just for show, though it’s got the aesthetics to earn you a few double-takes on the bike path.
The aH-1 has undergone ten years of relentless testing and comes with more certifications than your average graduate student. It’s CE/UKCA certified, with safety stats that would make a crash-test dummy proud.
In fact, independent tests at HeadLab have shown that this helmet is a frontrunner in mitigating the very impacts that give traditional helmets a run for their money.
The helmet can deflate in under 30 seconds, courtesy of a USB-C rechargeable mini-pump that comes included. Probably the only fiddly part of the setup, the small pump needs to be ready to go to ensure your helmet is ready for action when you jump on your electric bike.
Ventilation is another area where the aH-1 excels. Gone are the days of sweaty helmet hair. Its chambered design allows air to flow freely, making it feel like you’re riding helmet-free while still getting the protection you need.
With pop-up stores on the horizon and a price tag of £350, the aH-1 is set to be the hottest accessory since, well, the bike itself.
Register your email to be notified when new stock is available here. You will receive an email with an access code to the website at 12 p.m. on September 5.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards.
