Can NordicTrack's fastest treadmill help you train for a sub-2-hour marathon?

With marathon season in full swing, runners are either deep in preparation or looking for an edge to shave minutes – or even seconds – off their personal bests.

For those aiming at ambitious time goals, like the legendary sub-2-hour marathon, the right training tools make all the difference.

Enter the updated NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill, the company’s fastest running machine designed to support runners with serious goals.

The top-tier running machine boasts advanced features and a top speed that caters to those determined to reach new levels of endurance and speed.

It brings a robust 3.6 CHP motor, which smoothly accommodates high speeds without faltering, and includes interactive incline and decline settings that simulate real-world terrain shifts.

In fact, the home gym equipment can produce inclines up to 15% and decline settings down to -3%, giving you the full range of terrain adjustments right at home.

Marathon courses are rarely flat, so training with varied incline prepares your body to handle real-world changes in terrain – keeping your muscles and endurance primed for peak performance.

As for speed, this treadmill can push you up to 12 mph (approx. 22 km/h; 2.45-minute-kilometre pace), which is enough to break the 4:40 per mile/ 2:50 minutes per kilometre pace required for the sub-2-hour marathon.

An advantage the NordicTrack Commercial 2450 brings is seamless iFit integration, thanks to the huge 24” pivoting touchscreen.

With iFit, you can train with top coaches in structured workouts, get real-time stats, and even simulate famous marathon courses.

You’ll find guided workouts, including race pace sessions that target specific goals like that elusive sub-2-hour mark.

There’s no denying it – breaking a two-hour marathon time is a lofty ambition achieved by only a select few.

Getting the NordicTrack 2450 Commercial Treadmill won't magically make you a faster runner, but it can help you train more efficiently and consistently, offering variety and, most importantly, the speed you need to break the 2-hour marathon barrier.