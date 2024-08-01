No stupid questions: How do I wash a sleeping bag?

Wondering how to wash a sleeping bag? Don't worry, you’re not the only one. In fact, it’s actually one of the most searched-for questions that crop up around camping gear (as well 'can you wash a tent in the washing machine'). In this article, we speak to an outdoor expert to find out exactly how to do it.

Just to be clear, you can 100% wash your sleeping bag and, most of the time, this can be done in the washing machine. “Just check the care label of your specific sleeping bag, as the type of care will vary slightly depending on the fabric and insulation,” says Ben Darby, Content Producer at Trekitt.

That being, you don’t want to wash your sleeping bag too much. In fact, Ben says it’s best to do this as little as possible. “ Washing your sleeping bag frequently will introduce more wear and tear to the fabric and diminish any water-repellent coatings on the fabric and insulation, effectively reducing the performance of your sleeping bag. Prevention is better than cure, so I would advise to spot clean any marks or dirt, add a sleeping bag liner to absorb sweat/oil/dirt, and make sure you air it out thoroughly between uses.”

Of course, there will be times when it just needs a good ol' clean. Below, Ben breaks down exactly how to wash a sleeping bag, in the washing machine and by hand, as well as how to dry it afterwards.

How do I wash a sleeping bag?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the washing machine:

Make sure to prep your bag before you start – secure any zips, fasten any Velcro and release any tension from drawcords

Turn the bag inside out, so the insulation and liner get a thorough wash and load into the machine

Add your down wash (make sure you use a specialist down-cleaning product for down and synthetic sleeping bags as normal detergents often contain harsh fillers and brighteners which are not suitable for the delicate materials in your sleeping bag)

Set the machine to a gentle cycle for synthetic bags and a delicate cycle for down and set the temperature no higher than 30 degrees

Once the cycle has finished, inspect your sleeping bag to make sure all the soap is fully washed out (if it isn’t, run it through another rinse cycle)

Pop your sleeping bag onto a spin cycle, this will significantly reduce the drying time

Tumble dry on the lowest heat setting whilst turning it inside-out and over occasionally to ensure the insulation dries evenly

Alternatively, you can air dry it on the washing line

By hand:

Use your bathtub or a container that is large enough to fully submerge the sleeping bag in

Make sure your vessel is clean and fill it with warm water and the appropriate amount of down wash

Check the bag over before submerging it in the water (this may take a few minutes as it will be filled with lots of air, but persevere!)

Begin kneading your bag to work in the soap

After a thorough kneading, drain the tub and roll the bag from the toe end to squeeze the soapy water out

Refill the tub with clean water and repeat to remove any remaining soap (this might require a few goes)

Once satisfied the bag is free of soap roll it one last time to remove excess water

If possible, pop it into the washing machine for a quick spin to help drain more water

Tumble dry on the lowest heat setting whilst turning it inside-out and over occasionally to ensure the insulation dries evenly

Alternatively, you can air dry on the washing line