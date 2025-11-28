After my knee injury, this fitness gadget nursed me back to running – and it costs 15% less on Black Friday

A few years ago, I had this brilliant idea to run a 100-mile ultramarathon in Mongolia six weeks before the London Marathon, which I was also signed up for at the time. What I didn't take into account was that running four marathons back-to-back (and the 100-miler was spread over four days) would destroy my left knee, leaving my London marathon training in shambles.

Shop all sports equipment deals in John Lewis' Black Friday sale

Luckily, I had a pair of Therabody Jetboots at home, and used them extensively after the ultra to speed up my recovery. Lo and behold, I was up and running in a matter of weeks, allowing me to continue my marathon training and eventually cross the finish line of the London Marathon.

Since then, I have been a strong advocate of compression boots for recovery and almost always use them, especially after long runs. My legs feel a lot fresher after the sessions, whether it's because they help flush out lactic acid or because they knead the muscles, I don't know. They just work.

Save 15% THERABODY JetBoots Prime (Large): was £469 now £399 at John Lewis Therabody’s JetBoots Prime deliver smooth, sequenced compression through a central controller, helping flush heavy legs after long runs. With multiple pressure levels, premium build quality and compact storage, they’re an easy way to bring pro-grade recovery into your routine.

The Therabody JetBoots Prime is the company's most affordable model. They bring the brand’s signature compression technology to a more accessible price point without cutting corners on performance.

Unlike the fully cordless Pro model, the Prime uses a central control unit that connects both boots, delivering consistent, synchronised compression across the calves, shins and feet. It’s a simpler setup, but it keeps the same core technology that makes JetBoots so effective for post-run recovery.

Inside each boot, multiple air chambers inflate sequentially, starting from the feet and working upward to encourage circulation and reduce lingering heaviness after long efforts. The pressure pattern is smooth and controlled, avoiding the abrupt squeeze you sometimes get with cheaper alternatives, so sessions feel more like a structured massage than a medical device clamping your legs.

The Prime system offers three compression levels, letting you adjust the intensity depending on how shattered your legs feel after training. The controller’s interface is clean and intuitive, meaning you’re only ever a button-press away from relief.

They also pack down (comparatively) small, folding into a zippered carry bag that’s easy to stash under the bed or take to a race weekend. With the Black Friday discount, the JetBoots Prime are the most affordable way to bring Therabody’s proven recovery tech into your routine.