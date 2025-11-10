A Garmin competitor has given its rugged adventure watch a tempting discount
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a budget-friendly Fenix alternative
If you love the idea of a rugged, adventure-ready smartwatch but don’t fancy paying Garmin prices, this deal may make you happy. Amazon has knocked money off Amazfit’s tough-as-nails T-Rex 3, giving outdoor enthusiasts a more affordable way to track their hikes, workouts and everyday health stats.
You can pick up the T-Rex 3 for £237.99, that’s more than half price of some of the Fenix watches and, even better, it’s packed with many similar features. It has dual-band GPS, six satellite systems, free offline maps, and has military-grade durability, surviving 15 MIL-STD-810G tests for resistance to water, shocks, and extreme temperatures.
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a tough smartwatch built for adventurers, boasting a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility in all lighting conditions. With over 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS, and up to 27 days of battery life, it delivers both durability and high performance in even the harshest environments.
Adventures aside, the T-Rex 3 has everything you need to stay on top of your health and wellbeing too, tracking heart rate, SpO2, stress, sleep and more. Not to mention, there’s over 170 workout modes and AI coaching for personalised workout programmes. Battery life is also solid, lasting up to 27 days for typical use, giving you plenty of juice for multi-day adventures.
A great watch with great features and (cheers Amazon), now an even better price.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
