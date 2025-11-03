4 early Black Friday cheap treadmill deals recommended by T3’s expert team

If you’re after a cheap treadmill, there’s no better time to purchase one than during the Black Friday sales, and plenty of retailers have already kicked off their discounts early.

As T3’s Active Writer, I’ve tested a lot of treadmills – plus this is my third year covering the Black Friday sales – so I know not only what to look for in a good treadmill, but also which early deals are genuinely worth your hard-earned cash.

I’ve been pretty impressed by the deals I've come across so far on Very, Amazon, Decathlon and Argos (to name a few). Not only have some of my favourite cheap treadmills had their prices reduced even further, but many of them are also folding treadmills – so not only will you save money, but space too, a double win.

Below are four of the best cheap treadmill deals I’ve stumbled across so far in Black Friday sales…

Our favourite cheap treadmill Domyos Treadmill Run500: was £699.99 now £599.99 at Decathlon UK The Domyos Run500 from Decathlon actually takes the number one spot in our 'Cheap Treadmill' guide, as it's a fantastic all-rounder suitable for walking, jogging and running. It has a max speed of 16km/h, a 10% incline, 30 built-in workout programmes (with Kinomap and Zwift compatibility), and even folds down vertically, making more room for when it's not in use. It's not the quietest treadmill out there, but it certainly isn't the loudest either.

Best for serious runners Reebok Jet 100z Folding Treadmill: was £699 now £449 at Argos This is the best cheap treadmill deal I've come across for serious runners, as it goes up to a very speedy 18kph and 12% incline. It also comes with many of the bells and whistles you'd find on pricier treadmills, including built-in speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, 30 workout programmes and hand grip pulse sensors. It also folds up too, so despite being a little chunkier than the other models in this list, you can still store it out of the way when you're finished with it.

Best budget buy Urevo Strol 2S Pro Treadmill: was £449.99 now £382.49 at Amazon The Strol 2S Pro from Urevo is great value for money, and even more so at this price). Thanks to its top speed of 12.23 kmh, you can run, jog and walk on it, and up the intensity further with its 9% incline. What's great about this treadmill though, is that the handlebars fold down, so that you can also use it as an under-desk treadmill, if you need to up your step whilst working from home. The Urevo app – which the treadmill connects to – is also packed with different workouts to help you reach your fitness goals, and automatically adjusts the incline and speed to the program you choose.