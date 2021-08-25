As someone who always used to carry around a can of travel-sized antiperspirant in their bag, I was, at first, apprehensive about trying a new, all-natural deodorant from Wild, but in a bid to live more sustainably, I decided to give it a go.

After all, according to Wild, the average lifespan of a plastic deodorant stick is around 400 years, more than 250 million are bought in the UK each year. It's also worth noting that many of the deodorants on the market contain chemicals including aluminium salts, parabens and phthalates, which are pretty harsh chemicals to be using on our bodies.

So, at the start of the first UK lockdown in 2020, I decided it was time to switch to Wild, which is all-natural, has no sulphates, aluminium or parabens, and is dermatologically approved. I was a little nervous, though, as I was told it could take a week or two for my body to settle into a natural deodorant – but more on that later.

Did we stick with Wild deodorant or did we go back to using harsh chemicals and polluting the planet? Find out on our Wild Deodorant review below…

Wild Deodorant review: Cost

First, let's take a look at the price of Wild Deodorant. If you wanted to make a one-off purchase, it's £25 for the case and three refills of your choice.

If you'rer looking for a more affordable option, you can also choose the 'subscribe and save' option, which is just £12. This comes with one one case and one refill and the choice of three refills every two, three or four months at £5 per refill.

Finally, you can select 'The Full Monty' for £32. This includes one case and five refills of your choice.

If you already have the case, and don't want to subscribe to refills, then you can buy refills at £6 each. They come in packs of of three, six or nine.

You can also buy some Wild refill packs with your supermarket shop at Sainsbury's.

If you wanted to personalise your case with your initials or full name, it's an £2.

Now that's more expensive than you traditional antiperspirant from the supermarket, but considering each refill lasts around two months then I don't think it's too bad.

Wild Deodorant review: Design

The first thing that I like about the design is that it's letterbox-sized, so even if you're out it will still be delivered. Of course, all of the packaging is cardboard with no plastic or sellotape in sight, so it can be fully recycled.

Inside the box is the aluminium case, three refills, and helpful illustrated instructions on the lid.

You can choose between five colours for the case – I've got the 'Coral' option, which I love, while my husband has the more masculine 'Black' option. Here is a full list of colours available:

Pink

Black

Purple

Coral

Silver

I think the anodised aluminium and recycled plastic case looks so stylish and chic – a term I definitely wouldn't use for other deodorants on the market.

I found the Wild deodorant really easy to put together – you simply take the lid off, unscrewed the base at the bottom, then pop in your fragrance of choice. Then replace the lid, re-screwed the base and you're good to go!

You can pay a little extra to personalise this case – this is a great idea if you're buying Wild deodorant for someone as a gift, or if there are multiple Wild deodorants in your household of the same colour.

Wild Deodorant review: Refills

Wild's refills are a world-first when it comes to deodorant – they're packed in plant-based material and can be thrown in the food waste or compost bin. A refill will fully compost within six months and biodegrade within 12, leaving no trace whatsoever.

As I previously mentioned, the refills are available as a one-off purchase or part of a subscription service, where you’ll receive a new set of three fragrances automatically every three months.

The refills contain no hidden chemicals. That means no aluminium, parabens, or sulphates, and the formulas are dermatologically approved.

I find they are really gentle on my skin, and don't feel sticky or wet when applied.

Each refill is expected to last around two months if you use two to three swipes under each arm a day, and I find that's generally accurate.

At the time of writing, Wild fragrances include:

Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt

Jasmine & Mandarin Blossom

Coconut Dreams

Orange Zest

Sandalwood & Patchouli

Bergamot Rituals

Mint & Eucalyptus

Jasmine & Mandarin Blossom - Sensitive

Coconut Dreams - Sensitive

Bergamot Rituals - Sensitive

I say 'at the time of writing' because Wild is constantly increasing the number of fragrances on offer, including selling limited edition fragrances, such as Watermelon, Strawberry, Lemon Meringue, and even a Toffee Apple scent released for Halloween.

Every scent is made using essential oils. You can see the full range of ingredients on Wild's website.

I really love the scents offered by Wild, with Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt being my favourite. They're all fresh, subtle and unisex – definitely not over-powering.

Wild Deodorant review: Does it work?

Quite simply, yes, I found the Wild deodorant to be effective and easy to use.

I actually found that I sweated a little more than usual when first switching – Wild says this is totally natural, and is just your body adjusting to the new natural dedorant after years of harsh chemicals on your underarms. It's essentially your armpits detoxings, but only lasted around a week. Of course, every body will react differently, so some might take longer and some might not even notice the change.

I used two to three swipes a day under each arm, and didn't notice anyone cowering away from me or covering their noses in the street, so it must work. Even on the hot summer days we been having recently I don't notice excessive sweat or smell – the fresh Wild scents keep me feeling fresh all day.

Of course, just because it works for me doesn't also mean it'll also work for you so I've been reading the reviews on Trustpilot. Out of 6,600 reviews on the site, 87-percent are five stars. The bad reviews mainly say that Wild deodorant isn't strong enough from them, so if you suffer from excessive sweat then this product might not be for you.

Wild Deodorant review: Verdict

If you're looking to do your bit for the planet, you can't go wrong with Wild Natural Deodorant. It's not the first brand to enter the natural deodorant market, but it's now clearly the market leader, with a stylish design an slick ordering system to boot.

I love the range of scents on offer too, plus it's easy to apply and feels great on the skin. I can't imagine going back to plastic, chemical-filled deodorants.

Okay, Wild costs a little more expensive than 'regular' deodorants but I think it's a small price to pay for saving the planet.

