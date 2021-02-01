Ikea Markus Office Chair review

Ikea is a household name and a familiar ‘go-to’ destination for minimalist and sometimes quirky designs, but not necessarily the first port of call for office chairs. In fact, it has a surprising number of designs and though the Markus chair in Glose Black is at the upper end of Ikea’s price range, it compares very favourably with chairs from elsewhere with a similar price tag.

It’s true that the Markus chair doesn’t have all the adjustments of super high-end chairs but, it does have most of the features you need to achieve a comfortable and supportive seating position while working.

Best office chairs: comfortable, stylish and ergonomic

Furthermore, due to the chair’s height, it’s probably one of the most comfortable out there for tall people. Despite its height, the mesh backrest and simplicity of the design lightens its overall look, making it suitable for most modern environments.

As with most Ikea furniture, this chair is built to be durable and has been rigorously tested for office use and can stand many hours of use whist keeping you comfortable.

The fact that the Markus model has been around for a long time is testament to its design and popularity and it’s a really good choice for those looking for a comfortable office chair.

(Image credit: Ikea)

Ikea Markus Office Chair: Features

What sets this chair apart is its design. It is undeniably Ikea with the simple, modern look so typical of the Swedish manufacturer. The ‘Glose Back’ version has a comfortable, padded leather seat, which not only looks the part, but with its protective coating, is durable and easy to keep clean too. The breathable mesh backing - which is generally a feature of more expensive chairs - ensures that you can stay cool and supported, which is important during the hours of Zoom calls and long working sessions.

Though the Markus chair doesn’t have as many adjustable features as some other chairs, its height and tilt can be easily adjusted and the back can be locked in place to provide a comfortable upright seating position or a more relaxed reclined one. The armrests are padded but do not adjust, and although there’s a built-in headrest, it’s not adjustable, which might be a problem for some people. Despite this, many tall people love this chair, which suggests the headrest and other features are set in the most ergonomic positions.

Effective lumbar support is considered essential for good back health and correct posture is known to help alleviate back tension. The Markus chair can help, thanks to its supportive mesh back and built-in lumbar support.

The safety castors are a nice touch, and have a pressure-sensitive brake mechanism, which keeps the chair in place when you stand up, and releases automatically when you sit down.

(Image credit: Ikea)

Ikea Markus Office Chair: User Reviews

An impressive 82% of reviewers have given the Ikea Markus chair 5 stars on Amazon. Many customers are wary of self-assembly chairs, but in this case they have no need to be. Customers do not report difficulties with its assembly and seem very pleased with this aspect.

When it comes to comfort, the Markus chair scores very well, one owner enthusing that it is “at the top end of the market in terms of comfort and style”.

Many users say they feel supported and comfortable in the chair, and one user attributes this to the soft and flexible lower back support that “doesn't 'stick

into your lower back and cause backache”.

Though many are just as enthusiastic about the lumbar support, it does come in for some criticism, with one reviewer remarking that unless you’re using it to sit upright, the lumbar support “feels misplaced in every position”. Ouch!

There’s little doubt that the Markus would benefit from more adjustability. It is designed to fit people of most heights and build and it appears to do that extremely well, but for the very tallest or smallest users, the fixed headrest might be in the wrong place, making the chair back less comfortable. A minority of users find the fixed height of the armrests don’t work well for them and annoyingly, stop the chair from fitting neatly beneath their desks, which is a bit of a storage nightmare.

Most customers praise the build quality and good looks of the chair and generally agree that the Markus represents very good value for anyone looking for a comfortable and supportive chair for a home office.

(Image credit: Ikea)

Should you but the Ikea Markus office chair?

The Markus chair in Glose Black doesn’t have a designer chair price tag but with its modern, minimalist good looks, it could pass for a more expensive design and is sure to impress during video calls.

True, it doesn’t have the huge variety of adjustable features that some chairs have, but those it does have, work very well and tall users rave about its comfort.

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced, stylish office chair to see you comfortably through the working day – especially if you’re 6ft+ - then the Markus could be the perfect choice for you.

Liked this?