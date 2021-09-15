Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro phones revealed with a focus on cinematography

At today’s event, Xiaomi has announced three additions to its smartphone range, including the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. These are set to supplement the current line of phones.

The T models, as we saw with the Xiaomi Mi 10T, tend to be more affordable versions of original models that have slightly lower specs. While this is again the case with the 11T and 11T Pro, the specs make these pretty appealing models – especially at the lower price point.

Both models focus on what Xiaomi calls Cinemagic, featuring a range of cinema-style effects for you to add to your videos and audio zoom. They also feature 108MP main cameras, 120Hz displays, as well as offering fast charging. The 11 Lite is a budget 5G offering with a 6.55-inch display, 20MP selfie camera and triple camera array on the rear.

The Xiaomi 11T makes the bold move to swap the Snapdragon 888 processor for a MediaTek Dimensity model. While this has meant a lower resolution screen and no 8K video, it still offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple camera array on the rear includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP telemacro lens, allowing close-up photography. It also offers a 5000mAh battery and fast charging through its 67W fast charging plug.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro keeps its Snapdragon 888 processor and adds an even quicker 120W Hyper Charge system to fully charge the battery in just 17 minutes. Like the 11T, it offers a 2400x1080 pixel 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the triple camera 108MP+8MP+5MP array on the rear.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE uses the slightly lower power Snapdragon 778G processor. It comes in a choice of four colors: bubblegum blue, peach pink, snowflake white and truffle black, and offers a 90Hz 6.55-inch display with 10-bit color depth and TrueColor.

Like the original Mi 11 Lite 5G, it has a 64MP wide angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP telemacro on the rear, as well as a 20MP selfie camera on the front.

The Xiaomi 11T will come in 128GB and 256GB storage versions, starting from EUR499/£499. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in three versions (8GB RAM with either 128GB/256GB storage, or 12GB RAM + 256GB storage) with prices from EUR 649 / £649.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with either 8GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage with prices from EUR 369 / £369.