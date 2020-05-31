Where to buy Nintendo Switch: These retailers have stock now

Right now supplies of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are really, really low, with the majority of retailers selling out around the world. If you know where to look, though, then a fairly priced console can still be picked up. And that is where T3 comes in.
Here we show you where to buy Nintendo Switch at retailers who still have stock, and these are retailers who are offering the console for a fair price, too. Plenty of shops and sellers have jacked-up the price of their remaining Nintendo Switch stock in an attempt to fleece gamers. And the less said about eBay scalpers the better. No, we are not going to spend $700 on a Nintendo Switch.
• Nintendo Switch workout: which game can get you fit? When it comes to burning fat there is a CLEAR winner
Use our guide, though, and you will be able to pick up a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite for a regular price. We have scoured all the retailers in the UK, US and Australia to find you the best prices on the hot Nintendo handheld. We've got console-only prices, as well as with games and accessories bundles.
Remember, this guide is updated every single day, so if the package you want isn't listed today, be sure to come back tomorrow.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the UK
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Argos
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Currys
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Very
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Game
Nintendo Switch | Neon Red/Blue | £279.99 at Argos
Argos has the full-fat Nintendo Switch in stock for £279.99, and it is the new version with improved battery life, too. This new listing is already showing "Limited stock" so we advise anyone interested to move fast to avoid disappointment.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Carry Case | £249.99 | Available now at Nintendo Store
This is a really tidy Switch Lite bundle as it scores you the natty yellow variant of the console along with megahit Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a protective carry case. Free delivery is included.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Grey | £199.99 at Argos
Argos currently have the turquoise colourway of the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for its original launch price. Both the yellow and grey colour schemes are also available.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199.99 at Nintendo Store
The vibrant yellow Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock right now at the official Nintendo Store for £199 flat. It comes with free delivery, too, and can be bundled for not much more spend with games, cases and online passes.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite + Pokemon Sword + Carry Case | £249.99 | Available now at Nintendo Store
Another great bundle here from the official Nintendo Store sees the grey variant of the console partnered with the awesome Pokemon Sword game and a protective carry case. Delivery is free.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Coral Pink | £199.99 at Nintendo Store
Nintendo Store has the new Coral Pink colourway of the Switch Lite for £199.99, which is much better that the £242.99 the console is retailing for at Amazon right now. This console is out of stock at Argos, Very, and Currys.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite + Luigi's Mansion 3 | £239.99 at Very
The excellent spook-'em-up Luigi's Mansion 3 is available with the vibrant yellow Nintendo Switch Lite for £239.99 at Very right now. Free delivery is included.View Deal
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure | £69.99 at Argos
The fitness-based accessory that everyone has wanted in lockdown is in stock now at Argos for £69.99. Currently this listing is showing "Limited stock", though, so anyone interested should ring one up quick before stock runs dry again.View Deal
- Read more about Ring Fit Adventure and more Nintendo Switch fitness games
Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the US
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Best Buy
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at B&H Photo
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Gamestop
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Newegg
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at PC Richard & Son
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Walmart
Nintendo Switch Lite Lite Gray Minecraft System Bundle | $229.99 at GameStop.com
Includes a Nintendo Switch Lite Gray and a copy of Minecraft. The perfect starter bundle for anyone just looking to get a basic Nintendo Switch Lite console setup and jump into the fun.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite Lite Gray Mario Kart 8 Deluxe System Bundle | $259.99 at GameStop.com
Includes a Nintendo Switch Lite Lite Gray and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The perfect starter bundle for anyone just looking to get a basic Nintendo Switch Lite console setup and jump into the fun.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Gray | $199.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy now has only a few of these gray Nintendo Switch consoles left so act fast to avoid disappointment. The console can be bundled with games and screen protectors.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | $199.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy also has some yellow Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in stock right now for $199.99. An Animal Crossing: New Horizons add-on is particularly appealing right now.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | $251.89 | Available now at Walmart
Walmart has the sold out everywhere turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite for $251.89. Free delivery is included.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | Coral | $299.95 | Available now at Walmart
The new and much-wanted coral colored variant of the Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock at Walmart right now. $299.95 lands you the console with free delivery.View Deal
Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in Australia
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon Australia
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at JB Hi-Fi
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at The Gamesmen
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at Kogan
- Browse Nintendo Switch consoles at eBay
Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$329
At the moment, the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite you'll find from a retailer will set you back AU$329 from Kogan's online store. Not the cheapest deal we've seen lately, but at least it's not higher than the usual RRP. That price is available now across the yellow, grey and turquoise editions of the handheld.
View Deal
It's worth noting that there are a number of other retailers in Australia who are currently awaiting stock on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, so we recommend checking back regularly to see if more units become available.