Where to buy Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition console

Update: As we predicted, all these consoles have been snapped up FAST, and the system is now listed as out of stock once more.

Very still has the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing bundle still available, though, as well as the game itself.

Original story now continues...

Yes! Finally a UK retailer has the beautiful and much sort after Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition console in stock for a regular price point.

This is the console that saw its stock absolutely obliterated within days of release, and the one that remains still firmly out of stock at every retailer of note, including the official Nintendo Store itself.

If you're quick, though, and head on over to Very you can currently pick up the console for its RRP of £319.99. This compares very favourably to what the console is currently being demanded on eBay, with scalpers charging upward of £400, while at Amazon UK the console is currently priced at a wallet raiding £499.98.

We've been tracking this special edition console for a while, though, and expect this stock at Very to sell out very fast.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition console | £319.99 | In stock now

We've been waiting over a month now for a Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition console to be sighted at regular price point (thanks eBay scalpers!), and finally Very has delivered. The online retailers currently has some systems in stock for £319.99 but they are selling out fast. We advise anyone interested to book it over to Very as fast as possible to bag one before it is too late.View Deal

For even more great Nintendo Switch prices be sure to check out the comparison charts below, which show what the Switch, Switch Lite and Animal Crossing are retailing for at the UK's cheapest suppliers.