Where to buy Lysol spray: your guide to where to look

Wondering where to buy Lysol spray? Read on. Everyone's hunting for Lysol disinfectant spray at the moment, which means stocks are looking seriously depleted. However, there is some available if you look hard.

To save you the effort, we've searched high and low online for Lysol disinfectant spray and other Lysol cleaning products, and collected our findings right here. We'll be updating this article nice and regularly, so you can be confident that if there's any Lysol available to buy, you'll see it here.

The CDC recommends disinfecting regularly touched surfaces around the home as a way of fighting the spread of coronavirus, and the disinfectant spray of choice. Other precautions include covering your face when out in public (here's our pick of the best face masks) and washing your hands regularly or using hand sanitizer.

Why is Lysol spray in particular so in demand? Well, Lysol Disinfectant Sprays are included in the EPA's official list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 – the cause of COVID-19. In fact, a whole bunch of Lysol products appear on the list, including Lysol Bathroom cleaner, Lysol multi-surface cleaner, and Lysol Neutra-Air 2-in-1 (check out the full list here).

Stock levels are changing constantly, so your first stop should be to browse what's available in the big stores using the quick links below. Alternatively, scroll down for a guide to where to buy Lysol spray and other Lysol cleaning products right now – this is what we found on our most recent hunt. If you do find stocks, please don't bulk buy – leave some for other shoppers.

Target – Lysol spray in stock in some stores, as well as all-purpose cleaner

– Lysol spray in stock in some stores, as well as all-purpose cleaner NewEgg – Lysol disinfecting wipes in stock, but beware inflated prices

– Lysol disinfecting wipes in stock, but beware inflated prices Amazon.com – Wide variety of Clorox products available

– Wide variety of Clorox products available Staples.com – Lysol toilet cleaner in stock with free delivery

– Lysol toilet cleaner in stock with free delivery Instacart – Click through to check what's available in your area

– Click through to check what's available in your area Walmart – Lemon Breeze Lysol Disinfectant Spray in stock in some places

– Lemon Breeze Lysol in some places Home Depot – In-store pickup only, check local availability

– In-store pickup only, check local availability Kmart – Toilet cleaners and antimicrobial scrubber sponges in stock

– Toilet cleaners and antimicrobial scrubber sponges in stock Meijer – Out of stock except for Lysol toilet cleaners

– Out of stock except for Lysol toilet cleaners CVS Pharmacy – limited to 2 per person, pickup only (check local availability)

– limited to 2 per person, pickup only (check local availability) Check availability at Office Depot

Walgreens – Out of stock online, but pickup is available

– Out of stock online, but pickup is available Lowe's – In store shopping only

– In store shopping only Shop all Lysol cleaners at Grainger.com

