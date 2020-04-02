Where to buy jigsaw puzzles: the stores that still have stock

There's been a surge in popularity of jigsaw puzzles in the last few weeks, which is no surprise in a time when people need to find ways to while the hours indoors. But it does mean that they're harder to find in stock than they normally would be, and many of the specialist stores are unable to fulfil orders at all, even,

But there are still plenty of places that do have jigsaw puzzles in stock, so we've made it easy to find where you can buy jigsaws right here, updated as things change.

We've put in links below to retailers that still have jigsaw puzzles in stock, where you can browse their whole ranges, since choosing a puzzle will always be reasonably personal – some stores make it easy to weed out products that aren't in stock, and we've done that wherever possible.

Jigsaw puzzles aren't the only option for staving off boredom, of course – check out our lists of the best board games, best cheap board games, and the best board games for kids.

Some choice jigsaw puzzles still in stock in the UK

Hokusai The Great Wave Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 pieces | £12.99 at Waterstones

An art classic. It won't be an easy build in the plainer areas at the top (well, and the rest), but it'll definitely keep you occupied.

Ravensburger Disney Princess Jigsaw Puzzle, 100 pieces | £8.99 at John Lewis

Can't really go wrong for Disney-loving kids with this one! It's aimed at 6 and up.

Blppldyci Space Puzzle Jigsaw Puzzles for Grown Ups, 1000 Piece | £18.69 at Amazon UK

Look, if this hilariously bonkers space collage doesn't sell itself to you, nothing we can say here will. It shouldn't be too hard to put together for a 1000-piecer, thanks to all those disparate elements – they're not just for show!

Gibsons White Logo Collection Floating Market Jigsaw Puzzle, 500 pieces | £10.49 at Amazon UK

This is a good balance of complexity for beginners – it's a dense image, but at 500 pieces, it won't be as impenetrable as the same pic would be at 1000 pieces.

Some great jigsaw puzzles still in stock in the US

Disney Dreams 4-in-1 Jigsaw Puzzle Multi-Pack Series 3: 4 x 500 pieces | $22.35 at Sears

This is four 500-piece puzzles in one, each showing a different iconic Disney scene. If you're looking to pass the time, four for the price of one is hard to beat!

Buffalo Games & Puzzles Star Wars Vintage Art - You're All Clear, Kid, 1000 pieces | $16.58 at Sears

Now let's build this thing and go home. Oh, right, we're already stuck at home. Well, it's a good thing we have this gorgeous Star Wars poster art puzzle then, isn't it?

Galison Gray Malin 2-Sided Jigsaw Puzzle, The Snow, 500 pieces | $24.99 at Amazon US

This will be tough, but not too tough since it's 500 pieces. And then on the back there's a second 500-piece puzzle – bonus.

