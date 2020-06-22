watchOS 7 at WWDC: what to expect from the next Apple Watch update

Tonight is Apple's WWDC keynote live stream, in which it will reveal the next versions of its software, including iOS 14, iPadOS 14, the next macOS and, of course, watchOS 7. You can find out how to watch the Apple WWDC live stream here, including when it's on in different time zones.

Rumour has it that mental health will be a big part of the next-gen Apple Watch as well as watchOS 7, with a new blood oxygen sensor. Combined with the heart-rate sensor, the Apple Watch will be able to detect if the user is having a panic attack and can warn them before it takes hold.

The news comes from trusted industry leaker Jon Prosser via the Geared Up podcast:



"What their biggest focus on is right now and I hope it comes this year, it might come next year, but I hope it's coming to WWDC is mental health capabilities. Where they can take the oxygen levels in your blood with your heart rate and determine if you're hyperventilating.

"They can identify a panic attack before it happens and warn you on your watch. Especially if you're driving, they'll ask you to pull over and they'll offer breathing exercises once you get pulled over."



While it would be great for the feature to go live as soon as possible, it may have to wait until the Apple Watch Series 6 launches, as older models won't be capable of supporting it.

The new mental health features were first reported back in April, with insiders claiming that the Apple Watch Series 6 could detect stress and warn you about panic attacks, although blood oxygen monitoring wasn't mentioned as a way to determine this at the time.

If it's not hardware-dependent, we could see older models outfitted with this functionality, and the update could drop fairly quickly; otherwise we're in for a few months' wait.

Blood oxygen monitoring is part of some rival wearables, so it feels like just a matter of time before it hits the Apple Watch.