Watch the biggest new PS5 and Xbox games at The Future Games Show 2022

The Future Games Show is back in 2022 and this year it's going to let gamers watch 40 showcase games coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and more in action.

Along with new gameplay footage and trailers, The Future Games Show 2022 will also feature exclusive developer interviews, announcements and more from major publishers such as Team17, Thunderful and Amanita Design.

The Future Games Show 2022 takes place on June 11, kicking off at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

Watch The Future Games Show 2022 trailer now:

Speaking on the announcement of The Future Games Show 2022, Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games at Future said:

"The Future Games Show is focused on helping fans discover something new with a hand-picked selection of multi-format games that deserve your attention. We’ve featured over 200 games across six events since our debut show in June 2020, including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a 90s’ boy band soundtrack; not to mention exclusive trailers and updates from some of the world’s biggest game franchises."

As big gamers ourselves here at T3 to see our sister brand GamesRadar hold another celebration of great new games is great to see. And, with us now firmly embedded in the current console generation, we're starting to see a lot of really exciting new games emerge. The Future Games Show 2022 looks like one of the best ways to get up to speed on these new games, so we'll be tuning in ourselves on June 11.