A Fire TV for just $100? Amazon's Black Friday sale has one right now!

Amazon's Black Friday deals include must-see discounts on the latest Fire TVs

black friday fire tv deal cheap
(Image credit: Insignia)
Jump to category:
Troy Fleming

By Last updated

Amazon has been dropping the hits these past few weeks with an incredible line up of early Black Friday deals, and this week we're in luck when it comes to their Fire TVs. While these tend to get discounts throughout the year, this month they've released their best Fire TV deals yet.

Starting as low as $99.99, shoppers can grab a fully-featured Smart TV at an unbelievable price. Easily some of the best Black Friday TV deals this month, there are a handful of models getting discounts upwards of 40% off right now. The only question now is which one will you buy.

Thanks to a month's head start, Amazon's Black Friday deals have been going strong with thousands of discounts ahead of Black Friday itself. These Fire TV deals are no exception, dropping some of their most popular Smart TVs to their lowest price since Prime Day. Don't sit on the fence too long on these deals, they'll be gone before you know it!

Amazon Black Friday Fire TV Deals

Image

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24" HD Fire TV
Now: $99.99 | Was: $169.99 | Savings: $70 (41%)
It's not often you find a fully-featured Smart TV this cheap, so jump on this deal now. It's a great offer on a solid (albeit smaller) TV great for personal use.

View Deal
Image

Pioneer PN43951-22U 43" LED 4K Fire TV
Now: $279.99 | Was: $369.99 | Savings: $90 (24%)
If you're hoping to grab a 4K TV cheap this Black Friday, the new Pioneer 43" is a great and affordable option. This will definitely be a hit this year, so don't expect this one to be available for too long.

View Deal
Image

Toshiba C350 Series 43" LED 4K Fire TV
Now: $289.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $60 (17%)
Toshiba's Fire TVs are a great balance of quality and value, offering a solid display for the price. Only $10 more than the new Pioneer Fire TV, go for this option if that one goes out of stock.

View Deal
Image

Insignia F50 Series 55" QLED 4K Fire TV
Now: $429.99 | Was: $649.99 | Savings: $220 (34%)
A 55" QLED for this price is unheard of, so if you've got the cash go for this option. QLED displays are a must in 2021, and the new Insignia Fire TV offers an incredible viewing experience.

View Deal

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's best Black Friday deals hub as well to see some of the best discounts and offers this holiday season.

Not sure what you're shopping for just yet? Our Black Friday sales hub will guide you in the right direction! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect and more.

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.