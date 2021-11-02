A Fire TV for just $100? Amazon's Black Friday sale has one right now!

Amazon has been dropping the hits these past few weeks with an incredible line up of early Black Friday deals, and this week we're in luck when it comes to their Fire TVs. While these tend to get discounts throughout the year, this month they've released their best Fire TV deals yet.

Starting as low as $99.99, shoppers can grab a fully-featured Smart TV at an unbelievable price. Easily some of the best Black Friday TV deals this month, there are a handful of models getting discounts upwards of 40% off right now. The only question now is which one will you buy.

Thanks to a month's head start, Amazon's Black Friday deals have been going strong with thousands of discounts ahead of Black Friday itself. These Fire TV deals are no exception, dropping some of their most popular Smart TVs to their lowest price since Prime Day. Don't sit on the fence too long on these deals, they'll be gone before you know it!

Amazon Black Friday Fire TV Deals

Image Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24" HD Fire TV

Now: $99.99 | Was: $169.99 | Savings: $70 (41%)

It's not often you find a fully-featured Smart TV this cheap, so jump on this deal now. It's a great offer on a solid (albeit smaller) TV great for personal use. View Deal

Image Pioneer PN43951-22U 43" LED 4K Fire TV

Now: $279.99 | Was: $369.99 | Savings: $90 (24%)

If you're hoping to grab a 4K TV cheap this Black Friday, the new Pioneer 43" is a great and affordable option. This will definitely be a hit this year, so don't expect this one to be available for too long. View Deal

Image Toshiba C350 Series 43" LED 4K Fire TV

Now: $289.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $60 (17%)

Toshiba's Fire TVs are a great balance of quality and value, offering a solid display for the price. Only $10 more than the new Pioneer Fire TV, go for this option if that one goes out of stock. View Deal

Image Insignia F50 Series 55" QLED 4K Fire TV

Now: $429.99 | Was: $649.99 | Savings: $220 (34%)

A 55" QLED for this price is unheard of, so if you've got the cash go for this option. QLED displays are a must in 2021, and the new Insignia Fire TV offers an incredible viewing experience. View Deal

