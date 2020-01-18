The best Walmart mattresses on sale in January 2020

The best Walmart mattress could be your ticket to a great sleep – but with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which mattress on sale at Walmart is the right one for you. That’s where we come in. We’ve searched high and low to find the best mattress you can buy at Walmart, along with the cheapest prices for each of our picks.

Overall, we think the best Walmart mattress is an Allswell mattress. We especially like the Allswell Luxe Hybrid, but The Allswell – which is slightly cheaper – is also a good choice. Walmart recently partnered with Allswell to help the luxury bedding brand launch its range of affordable mattresses, and they easily stand out as being among the best quality mattresses on sale at Walmart.

The retailer has always been a popular place to buy a mattress thanks to its huge range of affordable options. Plus, in lots of cases it also offers a 90-night test period, so if you’re not happy with your purchase you can arrange a hassle-free return – just double-check the shipping and returns policy, because this can differ if a third-party is selling a mattress rather than Walmart itself..

Bear in mind that some of the cheapest Walmart mattresses are made from cheaper materials and will likely need replacing sooner rather than later. (You can avoid that problem entirely by choosing an option from our best mattress guide instead.) However, in general, Walmart is a very good place to buy an affordable mattress. Read on for the best Walmart mattresses you can buy...

The Original Allswell Luxe Hybrid, Twin XL: 51% off | Allswell

There's a new version of this Walmart mattress now, but that means you can save over $200 on the older version. The super-popular Allswell 12-inch twin XL hybrid mattress is currently knocked down in price from $445 to just $220. With over 400 five-star customer reviews, you can rest assured that its innovative memory foam will give you a comfortable night’s sleep. Deal ends: when stock runs outView Deal

Best Choice Products Dual Layered Memory Foam Mattress: 48% off | Walmart

Thanks to its memory foam and open cell technology, this 10-inch medium-firm mattress from Best Choice Products conforms to your body and keeps you cool. There are discounts across all sizes, with a twin starting at jsut $137.99, down from $264.99. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Sealy Optimum Posturepedic Destiny Gold Firm Mattress, California King: 32% off | Sealy

This California King size Optimum model from Sealy is the first mattress to feature cooling gel from top to bottom, so you know you won’t overheat overnight. Grab a huge saving when you order now, as it’s dropped from $875 down to just $599. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Signature Sleep Reset Hybrid: 51% off | Walmart

The King size 12-inch Signature Sleep Reset Hybrid boasts next-gen bio-functional material to give you a more comfortable sleeping experience that will leave you feeling energised. Order now to get it for $340.99, down from $690.18. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Slumber 1 by Zenus: up to 40% off | Walmart

The Slumber 1 8-inch Mattress-in-a-Box packs individual coil springs, making for a more restful sleep. Discounted across Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes, prices start from as little as $89 and peak at $182.50. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Broyhill Sensura Memory Foam Mattress 12-inch: 67% off | Walmart

Don’t miss this massive saving on the Broyhill Sensura 12-inch Memory Foam mattress. Normally selling for $725.86, you can pick one up a twin XL from just $242.01. There are also discounts on queen and king sizes. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Broyhill Sensura Memory Foam Mattress 8-inch: 72% off | Walmart

Just like its 12-inch companion, the Broyhill Sensura Memory Foam Mattress 8-inch comes with a hefty discount. The King size mattress has come crashing down from $639 to just $180.71 in a deal you won’t want to miss. Deal ends: unknown

Slumber 1 Comfort twin pack: 10% off | Walmart

Ideal for bunk beds and guest rooms, the Slumber 1 Comfort twin pack comes with two 6-inch spring mattresses and a welcome little discount that sees them reduced from $149 down to just $135. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

GranRest Milkway Tight Top Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress: 29% off | Walmart

This 10-inch hybrid mattress promises luxurious comfort at a fraction of the cost of a regular mattress. Easy to clean and fold, you can order this mattress from just $128.24, down from $179. Deal ends: unknown

Modway Jenna Ultimate Quilted Pillow Top Interspersing Mattress: 67% off | Walmart

The 10-inch Modway Jenna Ultimate Quilted Pillow Top Interspersing Mattress is responsive to your sleeping needs and provides a rejuvenating resting experience. Now starting from just $146.08, down from a listing price of $442. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

3 of the best Walmart mattresses you can buy

1. The Allswell Luxe Hybrid A high performance mattress at Walmart for a better night's sleep Specifications Best for: All sleepers Sizes: twin,twin-XL, full, Queen, King, California King Depth: 30cm Turn: No Filling: Memory foam and coils Comfort: Medium-firm RRP: Twin: $395 Twin-XL: $445 Full: $545 Queen: $645 King: $845 California King: $845 Reasons to buy + Affordable value + Very supportive + Premium softness Reasons to avoid - Takes a while for firmness to give Visit Site

By pairing memory foam with coils, the Allswell Luxe Hybrid mattress is able to deliver a superior level of comfort. Not only that, but each coil is individually wrapped to minimise motion transfer. In other words, even if you're turning in your sleep, you're still going to feel the benefit of a hybrid mattress.

Allswell has built its name on giving customers a luxurious sleep, and judging by the more than 400 five-star reviews on this mattress, it's a popular choice for a reason. It's also sold and shipped through Walmart, rather than a third-party, giving you extra peace of mind.

2. Linenspa Dreamer A supportive foam hybrid to ease you off to sleep Specifications Best for: All sleepers Sizes: twin,twin-XL, full, Queen, King, California King Depth: 20cm Turn: No Filling: Memory foam and coils Comfort: Medium-firm Trial: 90 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Twin: $94.99 Twin-XL: $96.99 Full: $126.99 Queen: $142.99 King: $177.99 California King: $174.99 Reasons to buy + Suits a variety of sleeping positions + Pliant memory supports all areas + Extra layer of padding for plush comfort Reasons to avoid - Could benefit from thicker topper Visit Site

Over 600 happy customers have given this Walmart mattress glowing five-star reviews, making it one of the most well-received options we've come across. It's easy to see why the Linenspa Dreamer is a winner though, as it pairs memory foam and springs to support your body all over.

This mattress contains steel springs that are built to last, so you won't need to replace it any time soon. Even then it comes backed up with a 10-year guarantee for peace of mind. Just give this Walmart mattress 24 hours to expand when it's out of the box so that you can get the most comfortable sleeping experience possible.

3. Sealy Response Performance A firm Walmart mattress for a supportive sleep Specifications Best for: All sleepers Sizes: twin,twin-XL, full, Queen, King, California King Depth: 34cm Turn: No Filling: innersprings Comfort: Firm Trial: 90 nights RRP: Twin: $600 Twin-XL: $650 Full: $879 Queen: $849.21 King: $1,002 California King: $1,099 Reasons to buy + All over support + Conforms to your body + Firm but comfortable Reasons to avoid - Premium price brackets Visit Site

Is it possible for a mattress to be too comfortable? The five-star reviews for this mattress seem to suggest so, with user claiming it's so comfy that they struggle to get out of bed in the morning. We can see why it's gone down so well. This ultra-firm Walmart mattress delivers reinforced support underneath the heaviest parts of your body, ensuring that you get the support where you need it the most.

Both durable and snug, the premium Sealy Response Performance mattress brings state-of-the-art technology to the table, to give you an exceptional level of all-over comfort.