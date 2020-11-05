Walmart Black Friday sale is live NOW! Cheap AirPods, 4K TVs, Instant Pot, more

As T3 has been predicting in its best Black Friday deals guide for months now, the Walmart Black Friday sale has kicked off early, and right now there are hundreds of amazing cheap deals to be bagged.

The Walmart Black Friday sale includes amazing discounts on top brands, too, including Apple, HP, Roku, TCL, Hot Wheels, Samsung, Instant Pot, Netgear among many others.

To browse the full selection of offers available right now simply follow the link above, or for a T3-curated selection of top Walmart Black Friday deals keep scrolling.

Remember, all these deals come with completely free delivery, too, and many even have free 2-day delivery, meaning you will receive any bought items quickly.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: $129 | Now: $99

This is an astoundingly low price for the Apple AirPods, which are plunged down to below $100 thanks to this cheap Walmart Black Friday deal. This is the version with Charging Case, too, and delivery is completely free.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED TV | Was: $549.99 | Now: $477.98

This gigantic 65-inch Samsung 4K HDR LED TV is from the maker's 2020 range of sets, and delivers a superb all-round viewing package. It is also discounted down right now in the Walmart Black Friday sale to only $477.98, which is a simply fantastic price point. Free delivery before November 11 is also included.View Deal

Instant Pot Viva | Was: $99.99 | Now: $49

Instant Pot is the USA's number one pressure and slow cooker, and right here the Instant Pot Viva is discounted down by half price to just $49 straight. A great price on a super versatile 9-in-1 multi-use cooking pot. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 25C | Was: $249.99 | Now: $99

A simply amazing discount here on a really smart robot vacuum cleaner. The Eufy RoboVac 25C usually retails for $249, but thanks to this Black Friday deals at Walmart, right now it can be picked up for just $99. That's a straight saving of $150! Why toil cleaning your home when the Eufy RoboVac 25C can do it for you?View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop | Was: $1,299 | Now: $949

Now this is a very tidy discount on an excellent gaming laptop. The Lenovo Legion 5 delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a spacious 17-inch screen and runs a full fat copy of Windows 10. It is now only $949 thanks to this excellent Walmart Black Friday deal.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant | Was: $79.99 | Now: $39

Another excellent discount here in the Walmart Black Friday sale sees the compact and highly capable Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant reduced by a straight $40. Ideal as a bedside alarm clock, as well as smart home hub and kitchen companion, this screen-toting smart speaker let's you check the weather, make video calls, watch videos, listen to music, follow recipes and read the news among many more things.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch | Was: $279 | Now: $189

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the very best smartwatches on the market today, offering excellent health and fitness tracking features. It even has integrated sleep cycle tracking and is compatible with Samsung Pay NFC capable payments. This 46mm version in silver is one of the most attractive colorways, too, and it is available with free delivery and a $90 discount in the Walmart Black Friday sale.View Deal

HP Envy 15.6" Laptop | Was: $799 | Now: $599

If you've been looking for a stylish and capable 2-in-1 hybrid laptop then this HP Envy system is well worth a look. It delivers a rotating 360-degree FHD 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a full-fat copy of Windows 10. That's a strong all-round system that will suit creatives as well as professionals. It is also definitely worth a look as it is reduced by $200 right now down to only $599.View Deal

Hot Wheels Track Builder Triple Loop Kit | Was: $29.97 | Now: $15

A fantastic 50% price cut here slashes this top toy from Hot Wheels down from $29.97 to just $15. Ideal as a Christmas gift, the Hot Wheels Track Builder Triple Loop Kit is perfect for children 6 years an up, and allows a variety of cool tracks and stunts to be pulled off. It's also compatible with all other Hot Wheels sets, making it a great addition or way to kick-start a collection.View Deal

Walmart's Black Friday sale is far from the only big event that is currently live, though, with many more US retailers getting in on the game early, too. A list of these retailers can be found directly below.

The cause of these retailers launching their Black Friday sales so early is that, unlike previous years, traditional doorbuster sales aren't taking place in 2020 for obvious reasons.

People are looking to stay safe and shop at home and that means more deals being pushed online and, crucially, pushed earlier. Postal issues have been predicted closer to Christmas because of all the online shopping, so retailers are dropping offers earlier so they can cope with demand.

That's why so many people are already shopping for Christmas gifts, and why here at T3 we're surfacing these quality deals now.

Black Friday sales around the web (US)

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

– see the latest Apple offers here Best Buy – massive savings across every department

– massive savings across every department Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

– save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

– big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more

– save on furniture, smart home devices and more HP – save up to 30% on select products

– save up to 30% on select products Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

– save up to $500 on select appliances Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more

– deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

– Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives Newegg – get your computer parts for less

– get your computer parts for less Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more

– deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year

For even more great Black Friday deals already live now be sure to check out T3's dedicated US retailer guides, which as well as providing links to their very best offers, also provide key information about their Black Friday weekend and winter holiday season sale plans.