Vote now in the Creative Bloq Awards, celebrating the very best design tech

Creative Bloq is T3's sister title, offering art and design inspiration and advice across a range of creative specialisms. This year, the brand has launched a new awards scheme to celebrate the tools that help bring artists' and designers' ideas to life. The Creative Bloq Awards (opens in new tab) includes 70+ categories dedicated to all the devices and software best loved by graphic designers, digital and traditional artists, and 3D or VFX specialists. As it's the brand's 10th birthday, the 2022 Awards also has a special category that looks back at standout products and designs from the past decade.

There's an award for everything from drawing tablets and laptops to cameras, video editing programmes and sewing machines. If you want to get involved, you can vote for the hero award in each category. Nominations are open now (opens in new tab), and you need to get your suggestions in by 22 July. To decide the winners, Creative Bloq has assembled a crack team of expert judges, including a representative from this very brand.

A special 'Creative Bloq at 10' category is also open to public vote, and asks you to pick your standout in 10 sub-categories, including best logo, advert, brand campaign, Apple product, studio and design innovation. It's a celebration of best-in-class design from the past decade, and it's a one-year-only deal, so get your votes in now.

“The launch of these awards feels like the perfect way to celebrate 10 years of Creative Bloq," says the brand's acting editor, Rosie Hilder. "Over the past decade, we've covered all manner of products that aim to make creatives’ lives easier. These awards enable us to champion the most recent innovations in creative tech, as well as look back over the best products of the decade via our Creative Bloq at 10 category. Bring on the nominations!"