True wireless earbuds deal takes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down to $99

As the Easter weekend approaches, the spring sales are in full swing with tons of deals on top tech products, including TVs, laptops, speakers, tablets and headphones. The best headphones deals we’ve been seeing recently have been on true wireless earbuds from popular brands like Sony, JBL, Apple, Bose and Samsung.

Some of our favorite earbuds – especially for Android users – are the Samsung Galaxy Bud range, featuring the Buds 2, Buds Pro and Buds Live. Currently at Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been given a $70 (41%) price cut, taking these premium true wireless earbuds down to just $99.99.

View the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal

Originally priced at $169.99, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now just $99.99 at Best Buy and are available in multiple colors. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best true wireless earbuds on the market with strong sound, active noise cancellation and an attractive comfortable design.

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live uses AKG sound technology to deliver studio quality audio. If you’re an Android user or a Samsung Galaxy user, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live should be top of your list, but it’s important to note that they are also compatible with iOS devices.

To view the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal at Best Buy, click the link above or keep reading for more of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on offer today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones: was $169.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fit perfectly to the curves of your ear and sit securely and comfortably while you go about your day. They have active noise cancellation that blocks out unwanted noise and allows you to become fully immersed in what you’re listening to. While the battery life could be better, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live comes with a case that doubles as a wireless charger, ideal for on the go charging. Available in black, white and bronze.

If you’re looking for a slightly different design or a more recent pair of Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have also been discounted at Best Buy. Launched in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has updated its design, sound quality, noise cancellation and head tracking technology from the other iterations.

As they’re a more recent version compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are more expensive but this $50 (25%) discount takes them to under $150.