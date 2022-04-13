True wireless earbuds deal takes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live down to $99

Get 41% off the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Best Buy in this cheap earbuds deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal, true wireless earbuds deals
(Image credit: Best Buy)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

As the Easter weekend approaches, the spring sales are in full swing with tons of deals on top tech products, including TVs, laptops, speakers, tablets and headphones. The best headphones deals we’ve been seeing recently have been on true wireless earbuds from popular brands like Sony, JBL, Apple, Bose and Samsung.

Some of our favorite earbuds – especially for Android users – are the Samsung Galaxy Bud range, featuring the Buds 2, Buds Pro and Buds Live. Currently at Best Buy, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been given a $70 (41%) price cut, taking these premium true wireless earbuds down to just $99.99.

View the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal

Originally priced at $169.99, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are now just $99.99 at Best Buy and are available in multiple colors. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best true wireless earbuds on the market with strong sound, active noise cancellation and an attractive comfortable design.

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live uses AKG sound technology to deliver studio quality audio. If you’re an Android user or a Samsung Galaxy user, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live should be top of your list, but it’s important to note that they are also compatible with iOS devices.

To view the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live deal at Best Buy, click the link above or keep reading for more of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on offer today. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones: was $169.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbud Headphones: was $169.99, now $99.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live fit perfectly to the curves of your ear and sit securely and comfortably while you go about your day. They have active noise cancellation that blocks out unwanted noise and allows you to become fully immersed in what you’re listening to. While the battery life could be better, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live comes with a case that doubles as a wireless charger, ideal for on the go charging. Available in black, white and bronze.

View Deal

If you’re looking for a slightly different design or a more recent pair of Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have also been discounted at Best Buy. Launched in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has updated its design, sound quality, noise cancellation and head tracking technology from the other iterations.

As they’re a more recent version compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are more expensive but this $50 (25%) discount takes them to under $150.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers crystal clear sound, intelligent noise cancellation and easy controls. These earbuds feature Voice Detect and Voice Pickup which automatically turns the volume down when you start talking. Available in black, white, silver and violet.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3, Beth covers deals, discount codes and seasonal holidays. Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.