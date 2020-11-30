Cyber Monday wouldn't be the day it is without some killer deals on TVs, and Amazon has got you covered with some of the best you'll find all day. Amazon's Cyber Monday TV deals cover a range of budgets too, with offers on Samsung and Sony models of all sizes.

You'll also find deals on QLED TVs from TCL, an excellent mid-range brand that's taking up to 15% off it's Roku line of Smart TVs. An unbeatable deal can be found on TCL's 55" 5 Series 4K QLED Roku TV, which just got a price drop down to $449 – one of the best QLED TV deals we've seen all year.

More offers include discounts off Toshiba Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, with some models receiving 33% off for Cyber Monday. Amazon also has a special section where you'll find exclusive discounts on select 75" TVs, with popular models from LG, Sony, and Samsung, receiving up to 32% off today only.

If anything, bargain hunters have another shot at nabbing Black Friday-matching deals as many of Amazon's Black Friday TV deals are still live. There's quite a few deals to check out, but to make things easy for you here's the top five Cyber Monday deals on TVs at Amazon right now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday TV Deals at Amazon right now

Sony X800H 65" LED UHD Smart TV Now: $798 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $201.99 (20%)

Considered one of the best PS5-ready TVs, the X800H series offers incredible picture quality and smoothness. Complete with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, this is a deal that's hard to pass up. Jump on this one before it runs out.View Deal

TCL 5 Series 50" 4K QLED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV Now: $399.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $100 (20%)

An excellent budget-ranged QLED, TCL's 5 Series provides a premium viewing experience in a TV under $500. It recently got a $100 price cut, now sitting at it's best price so far. You'll get fancier features out of a pricier model, but the value here can't be beat.View Deal

Sony X950H XBR 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV Now: $1,398 | Was: $1,599.99 | Savings: $201.99 (13%)

Alexa compatibility, industry-leading display tech and picture quality, Sony's X950H series offers one heck of a viewing experience for the price. Usually pushing $1,600, bargain hunters can save $200 at Amazon right now.View Deal

Samsung 32Q50 Series 32" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV Now: $397.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $102 (20%)

For those hoping to try a QLED but aren't ready to pony up $800+ for one, Samsung's 32" QLED TV is currently $100 off for Cyber Monday. Perfect for the room or office (or even as a gaming monitor), this is a deal worth checking out.

Samsung TU-8000 Series 55" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV Now: $477.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $22 (4%)

While not the largest of discounts, Samsung's line of Crystal UHD TVs is one of the best. The 55" is getting a small price cut during Cyber Monday, making the already affordable price even more enticing. A great Samsung 4K TV for those who need the name.View Deal

And there you have it! Five of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you'll find right now at Amazon. We may see more deals throughout the week from Amazon, as it's hard to expect them to end Cyber Monday today. Black Friday ran almost two months, so it's a safe bet we'll see bigger and better deals over the next few days.

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.