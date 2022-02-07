Top 3 Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy today

Super Bowl TV deals are a plenty as we make our way into the last week before Super Bowl 56 kicks off, and there's still time to snag an excellent deal before the weekend hits. Best Buy in particular has some of the best Super Bowl TV deals available, with some incredible offers on Samsung, Sony, LG and more.

Including discounts of up to $1,000 off Samsung 4K TVs, Best Buy's selection of deals offers an unbeatable variety of options. But Samsung isn't the only brand getting some major discounts ahead of the big game! Fan favorite TVs from LG, Sony and the like are on sale and are available for delivery just in time for the big game this weekend.

To help make matters even easier, we've dug through Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals to bring only the best front and center. Each day this week we'll bring you the top 3 deals to check out, with offers you won't want to miss – including this exceptional deal that takes $350 off the Samsung Q60A Series 70" QLED 4K Smart TV.

Top 3 Super Bowl TV Deals at Best Buy

TCL 4 Series 70" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $829.99, now $499.99 ($330 off)

While TCL's 4 Series runs on an LED display, the value for this size of a screen is unbeatable. Complete with DHR support, Google Assistant and Clear Motion Index 120, TCL's 4 Series offers incredible picture quality and clarity – even for an LCD display.

Insignia F50 Series 55" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $499.99, now $399.99 ($100 off)

A solid budget-friendly QLED TV with an already fair price tag, the added $100 discount on Insignia's F50 Series 55" QLED 4K TV makes it a must-buy for those looking to keep it cheap this year. Don't let the price fool you, this thing is loaded with Dolby Vision, HDR, DTS Virtual:X Surround Sound and plenty of other premium features.

Hisense U6G Series 75" Quantum ULED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $1,049.99, now $899.99 ($150 off)

An up and coming name, Hisense is making waves with some impressive tech on their displays. Even better, they're keeping them at a very respectable price tag. Now $150 cheaper, the U6G Series boasts premium features including Dolby Atmos support, Dolby Vision HDR and more.

With some of the best TVs going on sale this month, this is the perfect opportunity for those looking to upgrade. While the three Super Bowl TV deals above may not be exactly what you're after, don't stress! There's plenty more where those came from.

Head on over to one of our guides below to check out some of the best deals on TVs today, including budget-friendly options as well as premium set top discounts.

