Top 3 Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon today

We aren't done with Super Bowl TV deals just yet! While we covered some of the best Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy and Walmart, Amazon also has a great selection of deals to check out before the big game this weekend. With plenty of premium TV sets as well as budget-friendly options to choose from, Amazon's selection of Super Bowl TV deals competes with the best.

With a solid selection of 4K TVs on sale, shoppers can nab a great deal on a Fire TV – including an Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire TV for just $379.99! While Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals covers just about every major brand out there, some of the best offers sit on top of their in-house Fire TVs as well as third-party options. There are a ton of options to browse through, however, so to make things even easier we've picked the top three Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon available right now.

Some of the best TVs are on sale today thanks to Super Bowl 56, so if you're in the market for a slick new OLED TV on sale or an 8K beast to impress your friends at your annual Super Bowl party, Amazon may just have the deal you're looking for. Want to browse the deals yourself? Use the link below to see all of Amazon's Super Bowl TV deals available today, or scroll on down to see our top three picks.

Top 3 Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon

VIZIO V-Series 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $599.99, now $496 ($103.99 off)

Don't let VIZIO's V-Series price tag fool you, these budget-friendly displays offer an array of premium features including Dolby Vision HDR support, active pixel tuning and IQ Active Processors to deliver stunning picture quality for the price. An excellent value all-around.

Insignia F30 Series 55" LED UHD 4K Fire TV: was $449.99, now $349.99 ($100 off)

An unbeatable price for a 55" Smart TV, the Insignia F30 Series offers a great balance of picture quality and value. Native 4K support alongside DTS Studio Sound support deliver a solid viewing experience out of the box.

LG B1 Series 65" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV: was $2,299.99, now $1,596.99 ($703 off)

Hoping to grab an OLED TV on sale this week? Amazon's deal on the LG B1 Series is a must-see with just over $700 off the 65" model. Dolby Vision alongside Dolby Atmos support deliver stunning picture quality and sound at an unbeatable price.

Nabbing a solid deal on 4K TVs is an easy feat this week thanks to the big game, but the options above may not be exactly what you're looking for. If that's the case, don't fret. We've got plenty more to checkout where those came from.

Head on over to one of our convenient guides below to check out some of the best offers on TVs today, with budget-friendly options to premium displays on sale right now.

