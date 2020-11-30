Top 3 Best Buy Cyber Monday fitness deals not to be missed TODAY

Happy Cyber Monday, everyone! One of the best online retailers to look up for the best Cyber Monday fitness deals is Best Buy. The best Best Buy fitness deals include Apple Watch Series 5 offers, cheap Theragun percussion massager deals and a brilliant Powerbeats Pro offer.

Shop all 'Smartwatch, Health & Fitness Tech' Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

Currently, the best offers are on fitness wearables, home gym equipment and percussion massage devices. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin watch deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Cyber Monday / Black Friday Sale plus the best Kohl's Cyber Monday fitness deals, best Cyber Monday exercise bike deals and more.

Best Best Buy Cyber Monday fitness deals on today

Best deal Apple Watch Series 5 Nike Edition | Was $429 | Now $329 | Save $100 at Best Buy

Apple is super keen on infusing its Watch series with more fitness features but even without the fitness bits, the Apple Watch Series 5 is ultra-precise and capable smartwatch. It comes with built-in GPS, always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen (compared to Series 3), ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, compass, fall detection and emergency SOS. And now it's $100 cheaper, get this deal NOW!View Deal

Theragun Elite Percussive Massager | Was $ 399 | Now $299 | You save $100 at Best Buy

Theragun is a percussion massager household name and the Elite is probably the best massage gun for non-professional athletes. With the discount, you can get this Bluetooth enabled handheld massager for just under $300. The latest Theragun range is quieter than before but equally as powerful than the previous generation devices. Programmes can be initiated straight from the free-of-charge Therabody App.View Deal

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro | Was $249.99| Now $159.99| Save $90 at Best Buy

We think the Powerbeats Pro is the second best running headphones, mainly because it's more expensive than the Powerbeats. But for this price, it's probably the best there is. Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case), reinforced design for sweat and water resistance, volume and track controls on each earbud, voice capability, Auto Play/Pause and more. Save $90 at Best Buy today!View Deal

