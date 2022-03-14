Today’s Wordle answer: Monday 14 March #268 with hints

Welcome to a new week of Wordle. As the clock passes midnight the game has been reset with a new answer and this one is a little trickier. Hopefully, you made your way through Wordle #267 before you ran out of guesses, or at least came to T3 for the answers, because, as usual, we had it in the bag.

Our two-word technique continues to prove a success, so we can highly recommend it. if you want to know more about the game or learn how we do it, check out T3’s official guide to Wordle.

Today's Wordle hint

You need to really use your senses for today's answer. Or at least, have used them in the past.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?

(Image credit: Getty)

Well, maybe. This word is more commonly used in British English as a past tense but in the US its use is limited to a more industrial nature.

Today's Wordle solution

The answer is clear (Image credit: New York Times)

Today's answer is SMELT. As in, to extract metal. Or in British English as the past tense of smell and an alternative to smelled.

While this may have been a tricky find for some, our ALIEN, SHOUT combo really helped today. ALIEN gave us the L and the E, while SHOUT gave us the S and T – four out of five letters, and we knew the positions of the S and the T. I shot for SMELT next and got it in three.

Come back tomorrow for more insight, clues, and ultimately the answer if you're really stuck.