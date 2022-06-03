This MIRROR home gym deal is my top Father's Day fitness gift idea

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Father's Day is just around the corner and if fitness gifts are what your dad loves, the MIRROR home gym just dropped a special offer I may just have to go for.

Along with dropping $200 off all MIRROR packages (opens in new tab) , an additional coupon code FathersDay22 is being applied at checkout that saves an additional $250 off installation and delivery.

That's a total savings of $450 off the MIRROR home gym this Father's Day.

The $200 price drop and additional $250 coupon code apply to all four available MIRROR gym packages currently available. However, the popular MIRROR Pro package (opens in new tab) seems to offer the best balance of value for the money.

There are cheaper packages available, but the MIRROR Pro includes a good mix of workout equipment including weights, a yoga mat, foam roller, and more.

Offering an all-in-one connected way to work out at home, the MIRROR home gym features a separate membership fee of $39/month. You'll want to sign up for the service, as it gives your dad access to unlimited classes including strength training, cardio, and HIIT programs. It also includes 6 separate profiles that the whole family can use for personalized workouts.

If your dad or husband is a busy man but still slacks on his health, the MIRROR home gym is a great way to make it easier for him. It also helps keep him more accountable thanks to online classes and trainers, some of which feature interactive sessions with professionals to push him to his best.

He'll also be proud of you for saving so much money on it.

Save $450 off the MIRROR home gym with coupon code FathersDay22 (opens in new tab)

Editor's Recommendations