This Instant Pot Duo Plus deal is a must-see for Back to School shoppers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is offering an incredible deal on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 that is hard to pass up right now. Dropping $30 off the standard price tag, those shopping for student discounts or Back to School deals are in for a treat with this one.

On sale for $93.99 (opens in new tab), the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 is a steal that's perfect for the dorm room or kitchen at this price. Ranked as one of the best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) cookers on T3's guide, it offers a versatile cooking tool that provides an insane value for the price.

Check out the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker for just $93.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Having the pleasure of giving this thing a try some time ago, the Instant Pot Duo Plus does so many different things it's hard to go through it all in one article. Of course, it'll do the basics like cook rice and steam vegetables like you'd expect from an Instant Pot, but it's all the other features that this thing is able to do that is what's really surprising for the price.

It'll perfectly cook black beans if you're looking to put together a festive Spanish meal together, properly cook oatmeal for breakfast, and even makes yogurt if you're looking to keep it healthy.

It can be a little on the larger side, however, but if you've got the counter space (which most smaller apartments and dorms should), it's a great addition to any kitchen big or small.

It's also rare to see it drop under $100, so at this price it's a must-buy if you don't have one just yet. The 8 quart options is also sale right now, albeit for a more modest $129.99 (opens in new tab) – 13% off the standard $149.99 price tag – but if you're not cooking for a family it's a bit overkill. If you're a student heading to college or someone on their own, the smaller 6 quart option that's just over $90 is a much better value for the price.

Editor's Recommendations