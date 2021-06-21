This Hyperice Hypervolt massage gun deal on Amazon Prime Day needs your attention NOW

Massage guns are having a moment after no one really paying attention to them for years, which is great news for companies like Theragun and Hyperice, two of the biggest players in the percussion massager game. The latter has even been named the “Official Recovery Technology Partner” of the NBA in 2020, providing all NBA players with courtside access to its Hypervolt massager, so one can assume the Hypervolt is a decent enough unit. And thanks to what I think is one of the best Prime Day deals, it's now also £77 cheaper at Amazon too.

• Buy the Hyperice Hypervolt Percussion Massage Gun for £181.30, was £259, save £77.70 (30%) on Amazon Prime Day

The Hyperice Hypervolt is one of the best massage guns – definitely one of the most powerful one – on the market today. It packs a powerful punch, yet it's surprisingly quiet, something you wouldn't expect when you looked at it as it's quite sizeable. The Hypervolt also connects to the Hypervolt App via Bluetooth and you can even initiate massage programmes straight from the app: welcome to the future, baby!

If you don't want to spend this much money on a massage gun, you can give the AERLANG Massage Gun a go: it's now down to £34.99 from £49.99, saving you £15. AERLANG is Amazon's own brand you get what you pay for: a cheap and basic massage gun that will probably do its job just fine. I'll get the Hypervolt myself.

Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager | Was £259 | Now £181.30 | I save £77.70 (30%) on Amazon Prime Day

The Hyperice Hypervolt is one of the best percussion massagers on the market and has a brushless high-torque 60 W motor featuring the patented QuietGlide technology. In fact, despite its larger size, the Hypervolt is one of the quietest massage gun I tried. There are three speed options to choose from and the Hypervolt will function for over two hours on a single charge. This will surely help me recover faster after a gruelling workout.View Deal

Should you buy the Hyperice Hypervolt this Amazon Prime Day?

More like, do you need a massage gun in the first place? Although it's certainly not for everyone, massage guns can help you alleviate workout pain and even sort out that stiff neck you have from staring at either your phone screen or your laptop monitor for way too long, everyday.

The Hyperice Hypervolt is a beast of a percussion massager, one of the most powerful ones in fact, its brushless high-torque 60 W motor being able to deliver up to 3200 percussion per minute. But as well as being strong as an ox, it's also super quiet, which is even more surprising given its size: it's certainly bigger than a Thergun Mini but even compared to other, non-miniature massage guns.

The Hypervolt can be used with the Hyperice App that uses a "data driven approach" to recommend massage routines based on your workout activities which are being fed into the app through Google Fit/Apple Health and/or Strava. Once the Hypervolt is paired with the app, the speed will automatically be adjusted as you follow along the routines on the screen.

The Hyperice Hypervolt comes with five head attachments but let's face it, you will mainly use the dampener (the ball head) as that can be used on most body parts. The pointy head is great to target knots everywhere on the body but it will definitely hurt more until the know it released. Make sure you drink plenty of water to wash out the toxins from the body after a longer massage session!

