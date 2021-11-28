This half-price Cyber Monday Bowflex treadmill deal is an absolute steal

What is Cyber Monday all about? Tech deals, of course! And not just any ol' tech deals, but fitness tech deals, the best kind. And there isn't any Cyber Monday fitness deal better than this one: you can take home a brand new Bowflex treadmill for half price. For real. Right now.

• Shop all Cyber Monday fitness equipment deals at Best Buy

Need we say more? Best Bowflex deal of the century? Sure, people most often associate Bowflex as being the best adjustable dumbbell manufacturer but the brand has more to offer than just dumbbells and kettlebells. Treadmills, for one, and loads of different exercise bikes too.

Check out T3's best Cyber Monday deals live blog where we collect – wait for it – the best Cyber Monday deals available at any given point. Don't miss out!

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1,799, now $899.99 at Best Buy Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1,799, now $899.99 at Best Buy

Even before Cyber Monday, the BXT6 Treadmill was one of the most affordable Bowflex models. It features a calorie-focused Burn Rate display and connects with the JRNY App, to which you also get access thanks to the 1-year app subscription included in the price of the treadmill. Now half price!

Why should you buy a Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill on Cyber Monday

We don't know where to start, there are just so much to talk about here. Firstly, the BXT6 Treadmill is half price, which in itself should be enough incentive for anyone to buy it if they ever desire to own a premium treadmill. This price makes the BXT6 Treadmill one of the best cheap treadmills and best folding treadmills on the market today, too!

But that's not all. For this very friendly price, you get access to the JRNY app ($149 value; auto-renews when the trial ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to the trial end date). The JRNY experience assesses fitness levels and creates daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust to your performance and workload.

Considering the build quality of the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill, it's amazing how cheap the price is now. the 3 HP motor is capable of turning the large, 20" x 60" running belt up to 12 mph; very fast indeed! The BXT6 can also produce inclines up to 15% and if you ever tried to run uphill on an incline of more than 5%, you know that's an impressive number.

Finally, the built-in 7.5" blue back-lit LCD screen features nine simplified 'push and go' workout programs so you can start training straight away as soon as you jump on the treadmill. Plus, the unique Burn Meter, also accessible on the console, lets you gauge/adjust workouts to your personal comfortable level.