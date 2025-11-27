This 55-inch Freely TV can replace Sky, is Mini-LED, 144Hz and almost 50% off – so what's the catch?
Surely the Hisense U7QT at £529 is a typo? Well, prepare to be astonished
There are plenty of TV bargains this Black Friday, with top-line manufacturers slashing the prices of its 2025 models in time for the holiday season – when TV viewing it set to rise.
But few of the deals I've found so far are as good as this one. Hisense is one of the few makers to build Freely into its sets, and as such they can be an ideal Sky Glass alternative if you would rather stream your channels for free.
One of them, the Hisense U7Q Pro received five stars in our review in August, and now another member of the same family has plummeted by almost 50%. And considering you won't have to pay for your TV service, its £529 price ticket for a 55-inch model seems mind-blowing.
Sure, it's not the highest end model in Hisense's U7Q line-up, but it's still Mini-LED, 144Hz, and supports Dolby Atmos sound, so is quite simply one of the best TV deals you're likely to see today.
This 2025 Hisense ULED Mini-LED TV supports just about every format you can throw at it, including 144Hz gaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough. It is also a Freely TV, so streams all the UK's major channels for free.
Why choose a Hisense U7Q series TV?
There are several TVs in the Hisense U7Q series for 2025, which we've been impressed by whenever we've seen them.
Take the U7Q Pro, for example. It scored the full five stars in August, with our reviewer – Steve May – saying that "it's a stonking buy" for "big-screen gaming and everyday TV".
It cannot also be ignored just how much of a bonus Freely is on this TV. I recently reviewed the first Freely box to be released in the UK – the Netgem Pleio – and it's trandsformative for those who don't want to pay for their everyday viewing, but still want all the major TV channels delivered over the internet.
This means you don't need a satellite dish, aerial on the roof, or cable TV – just a decent broadband connection.
The TV has all the main streaming services and apps too, of course, so you can opt to subscribe for extra content, but it's not mandatory. And then there's the set's excellent prowess with gaming too.
It's hard to find a catch at this price.
