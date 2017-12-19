This Darth Vader and Grand Moff Tarkin Star Wars collectable is enthusiast grade

Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader specs Product size: 11.81" H (299.97mm) Darth Vader: 13.77" H (349.76mm) Scale: 1:6 Price: $470 Release date: July 2018

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi running at the cinema right now, Hot Toys has dropped a collectable for the fans of the first epic trilogy, as well as last year's Star Wars spin off Rogue One. The collectable is a new 1:6 scale replica of Darth Vader and Grand Moff Tarkin, as most famously seen in Episode 4: A New Hope.

From the released preview imagery we can already see how much detail has been included in these figures - especially on the face of Grand Moff Tarkin (portrayed majestically in the saga by Peter Cushing) as the details on the hands (of which you get six!), various hairs, plus, amazingly, the original commander's chair too are amazingly fine and accurate. The chair by the way is the one he is reclining in when he utters the famous line "Enough of this! Vader, release him".

You can check out the scene in question in the below video:

Vader' s armour colour on the other hand perfectly matches the one seen in the first movie (it was later changed as you know chapter by chapter), and includes the figure with over 30 points of articulation, nine interchangeable gloved hands, a brace of lightsabers and hilts, and even an Interrogator Droid accessory.

You can see the range of kit included in the set in the below image:

We've got to say that we're very impressed with this effort from Hot Toys. We think everyone can agree that the original Star Wars trilogy is the best so far and, in the opening film, it is where Vader and Tarkin are at their most iconic. This figure set captures that perfectly. The Grand Moff Tarkin and Darth Vader double figure set is available to pre-order now and ships from July 2018.