This cheap Panasonic Lumix S5 full-frame camera deal is genuinely brilliant

With the Black Friday sales kicking off, some of the best Black Friday deals of the year are in full swing with unbeatable offers on furniture, appliances, electronics and much more. Amazon is, of course, joining the party with some great deals on mirrorless cameras this weekend – specifically on the Panasonic Lumix S5 mirrorless camera.

Starting at £1,599.99 for the body with a 50mm F1.8 lens (a £500 discount off the standard £2,099.99 price tag), the Panasonic Lumix S5 mirrorless camera is dropping to one of its lowest prices since release, making it one of the best camera deals this week.

Panasonic produces some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, and their Lumix S5 proves that with some impressive features for the price point. While this isn't necessarily a "cheap" mirrorless camera deal, the discount on the kit is one of the largest we've seen on the Panasonic S5 since its release. Check out the deal below:

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 50mm F1.8 lens: was £2,099.99, now £1,599.99 at Amazon Panasonic Lumix S5 + 50mm F1.8 lens: was £2,099.99, now £1,599.99 at Amazon

This hybrid Full-frame mirrorless camera provides exceptional image quality for photo and video across the sensitivity range within an ergonomic body. If you're looking to take the next step in photography or videography, this could be the camera for you.

If mirrorless cameras aren't what you're after, head over to our guide to the best DSLR cameras to find something comparable. DSLRs are going on sale quite often now thanks to the new mirrorless platform, so you can find some pretty sweet deals on top ranked DSLRs if you're patient enough.