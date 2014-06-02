Think the official Lego Star Destroyer model is amazing...?

If you've ever eyed up the official Lego Super Star Destroyer set only to be put off by the £349.99 price tag, then prepare to be put off for life.

At over two meters long, this fan-built Lego Star Destroyer dwarfs the official set which is a mere 1.25 meters long.

What's even more impressive is that its creator – who goes by the handle Jerac – used the studs not on top (SNOT) method. The result is a huge Lego model with barely a single one of Lego's trademark studs on display.

Because of Jerac's use of the SNOT method, the ship ended up looking more like one of the original models than a Lego replica.

There's no word on exactly how much it cost the Polish Lego genius to build the replica, but we're going to guess expensive isn't too far off.

Via: Brothers Brick