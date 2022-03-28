These Canadian electric scooters go like a rocket

The Apollo City and Apollo City Pro are the latest electric scooters from the Canadian e-scooter company and they could just be the best looking models i've seen to date. They are stylish, modern and have specs that are both powerful and relatively lightweight. 

Electric scooters have become my new favorite form of transport, especially during the pandemic when I was avoiding public transport at all costs. They are a simple and easy way to get to places fast, without having to put in any real effort. They also fold up so, if needed, you can still take them on a train, or into wherever you're going. 

The best electric scooters fall into two main camps: the lightweight but short range and slow, and the fast and long-range but seriously heavy. There are some models that blur the lines obviously, but there is always a tradeoff. 

 

Apollo city electric scooter

(Image credit: Apollo)

The Apollo City models caught my attention initially for their speed. The City has a top speed of 27mph, while the City Pro can reach 32mph. That's probably about as fast as I'd ever want to go on an electric scooter. Any faster and you'd be wanting a crash helmet and leathers. The 15mph models are often too slow though, and I have found myself pressing harder on the accelerator to inch even a little more speed out of them.

Then there's the weight. High-speed models need bigger batteries and motors which makes them much heavier. At 57lbs (26kg) and 65lbs (29.5kg) respectively, these are certainly not lightweight. That's a good 10lbs heavier than even the Yadia KS5 Pro but it's much lighter than the likes of the 101-pound off-road Kaabo Wolf Warrior. Still a weight that you could lift up a few stairs or into the back of a car though.

Apollo city electric scooter

(Image credit: Apollo)

The Apollo City features a 500W motor and a range of 30 miles. The Apollo City Pro features dual 500W motors and a range of 38 miles. Both models come with front and rear suspension and IP56 water resistance, so you can ride it in all weather. There's regeneration braking, dual drum brakes, a stylish integrated display screen and it even has indicators on the rear, operated from buttons on both handgrips.

The Apollo City and City Pro are currently available for pre-order in North America, priced $1499 (CAD$1599, £1124) and $1799 (CAD$1899, £1249) respectively. While the Apollo website only ships to the US and Canada, it has stockists in the UK and Australia, so you'll still be able to pick these up.

Apollo city electric scooter

(Image credit: Apollo)
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

