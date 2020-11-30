The top 3 Dell XPS laptop Cyber Monday deals of the day

Black Friday might be a thing of the past but the opportunity to bag a bargain continues in the form of Cyber Monday 2020, a single-day deals festival focused solely on the latest and greatest tech. As part of this, Dell has some crazy discounts on its laptops, including its premium Dell XPS 13 and 15 systems.

While Dell might not be the sexiest name in tech, it does make some incredibly good laptops and desktops, especially for work purposes. As many of us switch to working from home, having the right bit of kit has never been as important as it is today.

Many of Dell's new lineup are actually nothing like the stodgy mental picture you might have in your head. Touch support has bloomed across the range, driven by Windows 10's touch-friendly attitude, and the latest and most powerful Intel CPUs can be found alongside generous dollops of RAM and storage.

Let's jump into the deals...

MASSIVE SAVINGS! Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop | 15.6-inch | i7 / 16GB / 512GB

Was $1,950 | Now $1,350 | Save $600 at Dell

The best deal Dell has to offer, by far, is for the latest XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which has really powerful internals – including a 4GB Nvidia GTX GPU – for a very reasonable price with the $600 discount on offer. Yes, $600. There's nothing this machine can't do.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop | 13.4-inch | i7 / 16GB / 512GB

Was $1,900 | Now $1,450 | Save $450 at Dell

While the saving here is "only" $450, if you don't want a big 15-inch laptop then the 13-inch XPS is a fantastic choice with basically the same internals as the deal above. A lot of power in a very small and light case makes this ideal for working on the go.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | 13.4-inch | i5 / 8GB / 256GB

Was $1,250 | Now $1,150 | Save $100 at Dell

Bringing up the rear is a really neat 2-in-1 hybrid from Dell that sits in the XPS 13 lineup but is more akin to a really powerful tablet. With a fold-over design, it's great for typing out long documents or watching the latest TV. View Deal

So, while Dell might not be the most exciting laptop brand, these deals show that it still makes fantastic (and fantastically powerful) computers with huge Cyber Monday discounts for anyone looking for a new work machine.

For even more great Dell XPS deals be sure to also check out he pricing charts below, which show today's absolute cheapest Dell laptop deals at all the best retailers.

