The Samsung Leader 8 flip phone is the dual screen beauty you may never own

Set for release in China, this powerhouse could bring back the flip phone

By

Samsung has officially revealed its dual screen flip phone as the Leader 8. It’s a stunning clamshell smartphone with flagship level specs. We want one.

The problem is that flip phones aren’t so popular in the west and, as such, this Leader 8 handset is due for a release in China only. Here’s hoping we can get it on import. Why? These specs are why.

The Samsung Leader 8 will come packing two 4.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED displays, outside and inside the flip top. The aviation-grade aluminium build houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage plus microSD expansion.

On the rear is a 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture while the front houses a 5MP f/1.9 selfie snapper. Also on the rear is a fingerprint reader for secure locking and payments.

The Leader 8 is powered by a 2,300mAh battery and even offers wireless charging. The software on this beast is Android Nougat, packs Samsung’s Bixby voice controlled AI, Samsung Pay, S Voice and even a classic T9 style touchscreen keyboard.

The Samaung Leader 8 will come in a black and gold finish. Pricing and release date haven’t been announced yet. Since this is China only you’ll likely need to pay a bit more to import anyway.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.