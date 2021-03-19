The North Face's most popular waterproof jackets just got a new-season upgrade

The North Face makes some of the most popular and best waterproof jackets around, and the brand has updated some of its bestsellers just in time to tackle those April showers or summer downpours.

The Apex Flex and Dryzzle are both being reintroduced as part of The North Face's Rainwear Essentials collection for the new season. The Dryzzle has had the biggest update: it's now available in FUTURELIGHT – TNF's ultra-thin, super-breathable, waterproof fabric. It's designed to keep the water our but let the air in, making it perfect for hikes in unpredictable summer weather, or slinging in your backpack whenever you head out, just in case. It's also sustainably made using recycled materials.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face Dryzzle FUTURELIGHT has an adjustable hood and Velcro cuff tabs, plus a snap-locking storm-flap all designed to lock in body heat while providing an effective barrier against wind and rain. There are men's and women's versions to choose from.

One of our very favourite jackets, the Apex Flex (already made with FUTURELIGHT) but has also had a seasonal update, with cool new colours – including Monterey Blue and Dark Grey Heather – added to the range. One of TNF's most popular designs (and for good reason), the Apex Flex FUTURELIGHT boasts sealed seams, an internal front zip storm flap and tactile, slightly stretchy fabric with a soft-touch inner that means it's almost as comfy as slinging on a hoodie. It's available for both men and women.

The collection is available to buy now at www.thenorthface.co.uk and in select The North Face stores.