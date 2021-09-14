The Bose Home Speaker 300 drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon

When it comes to smart speakers, Bose offers a solid selection of premium priced options that many of us only dream of having. This deal at Amazon, however, may just have you listening to your favorite Spotify podcasts and music at a price that's a bit easier on the wallet.

On sale for $199, Amazon is taking a solid 23% off the Bose 300 Home Speaker smart speaker. A $60 savings on an a stellar speaker and a discount on one of the best smart speakers available, this cheap smart speaker deal is well worth a peek if you've been eyeing a new speaker for the smart home.

Bose Home Speaker 300 Bluetooth Smart Speaker

Now: $199 | Was: $259 | Savings: $60 (23%)

Available in both classic black and sleek white, the Bose 300 smart speaker is a top notch option for anyone hoping to find a good smart speaker on sale cheap. Act fast on this one though, we're not sure how long it's going to be around.View Deal

As expected with any Bose speaker product, the sound quality of these thing is top notch and work extremely well for playing music. Combine stellar sound quality with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant and you've got a recipe for one awesome home smart speaker. Bluetooth makes it quick and easy to setup with any smart device, allowing you to control the Bose Home Speaker 300 via smartphone, Wi-Fi networks and more.

Usually running at $260 for a new unit, Amazon's deal is an incredible value that saves you a hefty sum of cash. It's also at it's lowest price ever thanks to this deal, making it an even better bang for your buck. Considering that a deal like this usually doesn't come around until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a great chance to get an exceptional smart speaker for cheap.

