The Fitbit Versa is the little brother of Fitbit’s flagship smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic. It’s a watch for people who want a fitness tracker with smartwatch features, rather than a smartwatch with fitness tracker features — and that’s why it’s such a sell out. So make sure to grab these best Fitbit Versa Black Friday deals quickly!

The Fitbit Versa has managed to strike a balance between must-need features, style, and cost. And with three devices to choose from — the Fitbit Versa, the Fitbit Versa 2, and the Fitbit Versa Lite — Fitbit gives you plenty of options when it comes to how much you’re willing to part with.

Compared to other top end smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market, the Fitbit Versa contains all the gadgetry you need to record your health and exercise stats. While the Fitbit Versa 2 ups it on the style and performance factors, the Lite ditches things like the swimming tracker to offer you an even better price.

Overall, there are two main things that Fitbit has compromised on — that’s GPS and offline Spotify playback. It’s these features that have allowed Fitbit to put the Versa on the market at such a pocket-friendly price.

The best Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deals

Ultimately sleekest in design, and offering an ‘always on’ mode, these Versa 2 Black Friday deals are certainly worth looking out for.

The best Fitbit Versa Black Friday deals

A fantastic fitness tracker with smartwatch capabilities built-in, the Fitbit Versa is a great compromise for those not looking to pay for a full-on smartwatch.

The Best Fitbit Versa Lite Black Friday deals

Still offering all the attractiveness of the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa 2, as long as you’re not a keen swimmer, there’s no reason why this even cheaper version shouldn’t be considered.

