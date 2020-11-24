The best Currys Black Friday laptop deals

Black Friday 2020 deals are here and Currys is leading the pack with some fantastic Black Friday laptop deals

Currys Black Friday deals 2020
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that means one thing: Black Friday deals are here, bringing discounts on everything and anything. As part of the festivities, Currys has some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

Having a good laptop is, in this day and age, an absolute must; we'd be completely lost without one as the world moves towards remote work and we move towards the sofa. At this point, laptops are also nearing desktop-levels of power, meaning that basically all tasks – work, play, and everything in-between – can easily be handled.

We've chosen three of the best Currys Black Friday laptop deals but there are a lot to choose from, with discounts on pretty much every major Windows laptop manufacturer going. While that does exclude Apple's MacBooks, for most people a Windows laptop is the ideal choice, especially at these prices.

LENOVO C340-11 | Chrome OS | 11.6-inch | 4GB RAM / 32GB SSD | Was £319 | Now £219 | Available from Currys
First up, we've got this huge deal for Lenovo's C340-11 Chromebook, a plucky little device that isn't particularly powerful but, thanks to Chrome OS, will meet the needs of most casual users.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Windows 10 | 12.3-inch | i5 | 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | Was £899 | Now £749 | Available from Currys
The Surface Pro 7 is the best blend of tablet and laptop, seamlessly shifting between casual touchscreen mode and hardcore work mode with the Type Cover (sold separately). If you're looking for an all-purpose device with money off, the search is over.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14 | Windows 10 | 14-inch | i5 | 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | Was £699 | Now £529 | Available from Currys
HP have a long reputation for making solid work machines and the Pavilion 14 is no exception. Right now, you're unlikely to find a more powerful laptop than this for the price, especially with 512GB storage. 

If you're in the market for a new laptop, whether for work or for play, then Currys Black Friday laptop deals are a very good place to start the search. We've highlighted three of the best, but there are a lot of others to choose from.

