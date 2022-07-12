The best coffee machine deals of Prime Day from DeLonghi, Nespresso, Sage, Lavazza and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Coffee machines are always among the most popular Prime Day deals. Luckily, there is a small mountain of some really good coffee makers for lovers of espresso, Nespresso and everything in between. There's a wide range of makes and models to choose from, including the sought-after likes of Sage, Delonghi and Nespresso. We've selected the best coffee machine deals to suit all levels of budget. The discounts are as tasty and invigorating as… I don't know, a big cup of coffee or something.

Even if you've already got a coffee machine it's well worth upgrading to a newer model. Pick one of the machines below and you'll benefit from lots of features and functions and, naturally, be able to enjoy great tasting coffee too. These are just a few of the best Prime Day deals running right now. So what are you waiting for? View all the Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals (opens in new tab) at Amazon UK now.

Amazon Prime Day's best coffee machine deals

(opens in new tab) Sage Barista Express: £407, was £630 (opens in new tab)

This is a great price on one of the very best coffee machines you can buy. It looks and performs like a pro espresso machine – albeit scaled down – but fits in any reasonably well-proportioned kitchen and is easy to use, with only a little practice. Dose-control grinding, a smart water pressure system, digital temperature control mean perfect coffee every time. The steam wand for texturing and heating your milk for cappuccinos and lattes is also very good.

(opens in new tab) De'Longhi Magnifica, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: £260, was £500 – save £240 (opens in new tab)

This dreamy De’Longhi machine is a bean-to-cup, so you get a coffee grinder and a milk frother built in. It's highly customisable in terms of grind and dose, to produce your preferred beverage just as you like it. The 1.8-litre water tank is suitably large and the cleaning and descaling programmes make maintenance fairly straightforward.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage: £260.99, was £479.99 – save £218.86

(opens in new tab)Enjoy great coffee in no time, along with a substantial discount, thanks to this awesome machine. There’s a 3 second heat-up time – so no waiting – and the Nespresso system delivers consistently excellent results time after time. The real selling point here is the steam wand, which is able to intelligently serve up the exact temperature and density of milk you require for your flat white, cappuccino or latte, without you needing to do anything.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next: £89.99, was £174.99 – save £85

(opens in new tab)This deal comes around quite regularly, but it's still a good deal. Now nearly half price, this third-gen Nespresso machine from Magimix is wonderfully easy to use, comes with a 1.1 litre water tank and works using larger capsules than the smaller ones found in machines of yore, so you can enjoy a mug of coffee, rather than a thimble.