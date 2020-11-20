The best Apple iMac 21.5-inch Black Friday deals

Apple's iMac is the perfect desktop computer for the majority of people, packing a beautiful display, powerful internals, and macOS. With Black Friday 2020 deals on our doorstep, it's time to bag one of the many iMac bargains on offer.

The 21.5-inch iMac is one of Apple's best, too, offering a display that is easily big enough for most tasks – especially the likes of surfing, emailing, and watching – without being too massive to fit on desks. Depending on your model and budget, you can get some pretty beefy internals, too.

macOS is the start of the show, offering a really sleek and simple user interface that's backed up by loads and loads of apps, games, and other services. If you're a Windows lifer, it's worth giving it a try. And if you've used a Mac forever, no need to worry – you'll get it instantly.

Let's get into the deals...

Apple's bigger and more powerful 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display is also currently discounted in the Black Friday sales. This beast of a system is ideal for creative professionals and hardcore users who need plenty of raw processing power for image and video editing.

