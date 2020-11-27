The best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals of the day

Make watching TV quicker and easier with Amazon Fire TV with money to be saved on Black Friday

Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals
Getting the best out of your TV shouldn't be that difficult in 2020 for one big reason: Amazon is on the case. The Fire TV Stick, a simple plug-and-play HDMI dongle, is the best-of-the-best when it comes to smart TV accessories and the company is running some pretty big Black Friday deals.

The TV Stick works very simple: connect to a WiFi network, plug into an HDMI slot, and you have access to every streaming service going plus a bunch of other stuff besides, like Alexa and her ability to control other smart devices, set timers, message friends, play music, and whatever else.

The latest generation of the Fire TV Stick has a 4K version, too, meaning that new 4K TV you bought can really shine. The new Alexa Remote is great, offering one-tap access to streaming services and Alexa. If you're a Prime customer already, this is a no-brainer in our books.

